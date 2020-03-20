Amari Whiting, Times-News large school girls basketball POY, exploded onto the scene

Whiting got plenty of advice from her husband, Trent, who had coached their son, Jace, on the Burley boys team. Jace Whiting has signed to play at Boise State.

“He just said you can’t live and die by those mistakes," Whiting said. "You’ve got to let her learn through it or else you’re not going to get anywhere.”

The Bobcats surprised many during the 2019-20 season. With a roster full of mostly inexperienced players, they placed second to Century in the Great Basin and made it to the state tournament.

The opening-round game against Sandpoint did not go as planned. Amari got into foul trouble, and Burley trailed by 13 points in the fourth quarter. They mounted a late comeback and even had the ball with a chance to win the game down by one with five seconds to play but could not pull out the win.

“She actually apologized to me after and said, ‘Sorry mom, I let you down,’” Whiting said. “I was like no, no, no, this is a team, it’s not ever just one person. We legitimately thought we should have and could have won that game.”

The team was disappointed after the emotional loss, which ended their state championship hopes, but they came out on fire for the remaining two consolation games.