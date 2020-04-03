Girls all-state basketball teams, Classes 3A-1A

The Idaho Statesman has released its all-state girls basketball teams for Classes 3A, 2A and 1A Division I and Division II. The selections are made by the coaches in each class.
Carey junior Kylie Wood was named player of the year in Class 1A Division II. The Sawtooth Conference MVP and Times-News small school player of the year averaged 19.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 2.1 assists per game as Carey placed second in the state. Lighthouse Christian’s Kynlee Thornton also earned a first-team spot, averaging 18.8 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.
Filer’s Ella Fischer was a second-team selection in Class 3A.
Fischer was the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference player of the year this year. The 5-foot-9 junior averaged a double-double with 11.5 points and 10.7 rebounds per game while adding 3.8 steals. Fischer helped lead Filer to an SCIC title and a state semifinal appearance.
Kamri Ottley of Raft River made the second team in Class 1A Division I. The senior averaged 14.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.
Below are the full selections for each of the classes.
Class 3A
First team
Taryn Soumas, Timberlake (Player of the year)
Brooke Jessen, Timberlake
Josee Steadman, Snake River
Mardee Fillmore, Sugar-Salem
Adyson Harris, Parma
Coach of the year: Matt Miller, Timberlake
Second team
Waklee Kunz, Teton
Ella Fischer, Filer
Blayre Jeffs, Timberlake
Michelle Luke, Sugar-Salem
Macey Fillmore, Sugar-Salem
Class 2A
First team
Sadie Gronning, Soda Springs (Player of the year)
Jorianne Balls, Soda Springs
Kate Clark, Melba
Ellie Fraas, Cole Valley Christian
Madeline Cooke, Cole Valley Christian
Coach of the year: Wade Schvaneveldt, Soda Springs
Second team
Dani Smith, Soda Springs
Kortney Trappett, Melba
Anna Veeck, Cole Valley Christian
Hailey Humpherys, Bear Lake
Alyssa Christensen, New Plymouth
Class 1A Division I
First team
Madison Shears, Prairie (Player of the year)
KC Lussoro, Lapwai
Maniah Clegg, Grace
Madison Hodnett, Liberty Charter
Grace Sobotta, Lapwai
Coach of the year: Ada Marks, Lapwai
Second team
Glory Sobotta, Lapwai
Sintia Varela, Rimrock
Breanna Hill, Grace
Bailey Leseman, Genesee
Kamri Ottley, Raft River
Class 1A Division II
First team
Kylie Wood, Carey (Player of the year)
Madalyn Permann, Rockland
Harley Jackson, Sho-Ban
Kynlee Thornton, Lighthouse Christian
Emma Hollon, Tri-Valley
Coach of the year: Vern Nelson, Rockland
Second team
Lotus Harper, Salmon River
Emily Diaz, Salmon River
Kiersley Boyer, Rockland
Riley Moore, Mackay
Charlotte Wilson, Rockland
