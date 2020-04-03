Girls all-state basketball teams, Classes 3A-1A

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

The Idaho Statesman has released its all-state girls basketball teams for Classes 3A, 2A and 1A Division I and Division II. The selections are made by the coaches in each class.

Carey junior Kylie Wood was named player of the year in Class 1A Division II. The Sawtooth Conference MVP and Times-News small school player of the year averaged 19.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 2.1 assists per game as Carey placed second in the state. Lighthouse Christian’s Kynlee Thornton also earned a first-team spot, averaging 18.8 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.

Filer’s Ella Fischer was a second-team selection in Class 3A.

Fischer was the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference player of the year this year. The 5-foot-9 junior averaged a double-double with 11.5 points and 10.7 rebounds per game while adding 3.8 steals. Fischer helped lead Filer to an SCIC title and a state semifinal appearance.

Kamri Ottley of Raft River made the second team in Class 1A Division I. The senior averaged 14.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.

Below are the full selections for each of the classes.

Class 3A

First team