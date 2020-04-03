Girls all-state basketball teams, Classes 3A-1A
Girls State Basketball - Filer Vs. Snake River

Filer's Ella Fischer shoots over Snake River's Jordan Gilbert during the 3A Girls Real Dairy Shootout Friday, Feb. 21 at Middleton High School.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

The Idaho Statesman has released its all-state girls basketball teams for Classes 3A, 2A and 1A Division I and Division II. The selections are made by the coaches in each class.

Carey junior Kylie Wood was named player of the year in Class 1A Division II. The Sawtooth Conference MVP and Times-News small school player of the year averaged 19.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 2.1 assists per game as Carey placed second in the state. Lighthouse Christian’s Kynlee Thornton also earned a first-team spot, averaging 18.8 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.

Girls State Basketball - Carey Vs. Rockland

Carey's Kylie Wood juggles a loose ball against Rockland during the 1A DII Girls Real Dairy Shootout Championship Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.

Filer’s Ella Fischer was a second-team selection in Class 3A.

Fischer was the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference player of the year this year. The 5-foot-9 junior averaged a double-double with 11.5 points and 10.7 rebounds per game while adding 3.8 steals. Fischer helped lead Filer to an SCIC title and a state semifinal appearance.

Kamri Ottley of Raft River made the second team in Class 1A Division I. The senior averaged 14.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.

Below are the full selections for each of the classes.

Class 3A

First team

Taryn Soumas, Timberlake (Player of the year)

Brooke Jessen, Timberlake

Josee Steadman, Snake River

Mardee Fillmore, Sugar-Salem

Adyson Harris, Parma

Coach of the year: Matt Miller, Timberlake

Second team

Waklee Kunz, Teton

Ella Fischer, Filer

Blayre Jeffs, Timberlake

Michelle Luke, Sugar-Salem

Macey Fillmore, Sugar-Salem

Class 2A

First team

Sadie Gronning, Soda Springs (Player of the year)

Jorianne Balls, Soda Springs

Kate Clark, Melba

Ellie Fraas, Cole Valley Christian

Madeline Cooke, Cole Valley Christian

Coach of the year: Wade Schvaneveldt, Soda Springs

Second team

Dani Smith, Soda Springs

Kortney Trappett, Melba

Anna Veeck, Cole Valley Christian

Hailey Humpherys, Bear Lake

Alyssa Christensen, New Plymouth

Girls State Basketball - Raft River Vs. Prairie

Raft River's Kamri Ottley brings the ball up against Prairie during the 1A D1 Girls Real Dairy Shootout Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Columbia High School in Nampa.

Class 1A Division I

First team

Madison Shears, Prairie (Player of the year)

KC Lussoro, Lapwai

Maniah Clegg, Grace

Madison Hodnett, Liberty Charter

Grace Sobotta, Lapwai

Coach of the year: Ada Marks, Lapwai

Second team

Glory Sobotta, Lapwai

Sintia Varela, Rimrock

Breanna Hill, Grace

Bailey Leseman, Genesee

Kamri Ottley, Raft River

Girls Basketball - Murtaugh vs. Lighthouse Christian

Lighthouse Christian's Kynlee Thornton battles for position against Murtaugh's Alissa Chatelain during the game Jan. 30 at Lighthouse Christian School in Twin Falls.

Class 1A Division II

First team

Kylie Wood, Carey (Player of the year)

Madalyn Permann, Rockland

Harley Jackson, Sho-Ban

Kynlee Thornton, Lighthouse Christian

Emma Hollon, Tri-Valley

Coach of the year: Vern Nelson, Rockland

Second team

Lotus Harper, Salmon River

Emily Diaz, Salmon River

Kiersley Boyer, Rockland

Riley Moore, Mackay

Charlotte Wilson, Rockland

