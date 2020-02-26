Carey claws past Lighthouse for district title, Dietrich survives

SHOSHONE — Going into Wednesday’s Class 1A Division II District IV championship game, Carey had a tall task in their matchup against defending state champion and top-ranked Lighthouse Christian.

“They’re good, but it’s like I told my kids, we had nothing to lose,” Carey coach Dick Simpson said. “There’s not pressure on us, the pressure’s on them.”

The Panthers played like a team free of expectations for most of the game and escaped with a 47-43 victory to win the district and clinch its top seed at next week’s state tournament.

Lighthouse struggled to score for much of the game, but Carey lit up at the right time to land a double-digit lead in the third quarter. Brigham Parke scored eight points in the second quarter, which Carey led 14-7, and Hunter Smith knocked down five three-pointers on his way to a team-high 20 points.

Lighthouse also had to deal with foul trouble to all-state player Casper Block, who spent about half of the game on the bench. Senior Tyler Munsee stepped into his place, in play for the first time all season. Munsee was also an all-state player last year, but a leg injury from football season kept him off the court until Wednesday.

But the Lions could not produce enough offense to keep pace for most of the game.