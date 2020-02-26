Carey claws past Lighthouse for district title, Dietrich survives

SHOSHONE — Going into Wednesday’s Class 1A Division II District IV championship game, Carey had a tall task in their matchup against defending state champion and top-ranked Lighthouse Christian.
“They’re good, but it’s like I told my kids, we had nothing to lose,” Carey coach Dick Simpson said. “There’s not pressure on us, the pressure’s on them.”
The Panthers played like a team free of expectations for most of the game and escaped with a 47-43 victory to win the district and clinch its top seed at next week’s state tournament.
Lighthouse struggled to score for much of the game, but Carey lit up at the right time to land a double-digit lead in the third quarter. Brigham Parke scored eight points in the second quarter, which Carey led 14-7, and Hunter Smith knocked down five three-pointers on his way to a team-high 20 points.
Lighthouse also had to deal with foul trouble to all-state player Casper Block, who spent about half of the game on the bench. Senior Tyler Munsee stepped into his place, in play for the first time all season. Munsee was also an all-state player last year, but a leg injury from football season kept him off the court until Wednesday.
But the Lions could not produce enough offense to keep pace for most of the game.
“We didn’t come out and fight back,” Lighthouse coach Tony Standlee said of his team’s start. “We took a couple of punches in the face, then for about three minutes in the fourth quarter, we fought.”
The Lions were able to close the gap in the fourth quarter. Alex Shetler scored nine points in the final period and Collin Holloway added six. Lighthouse’s pressure forced a few key turnovers, and they were able to trim the lead all the way down to two points with 25 seconds left.
Then, they forced a turnover and set up for a potential game-tying shot with 25 seconds to play.
Holloway drove into the lane and scored but was called for a charge, and Conner Simpson knocked down 2-of-4 free throw attempts in the last 12 seconds to help seal the game.
“Their will not to quit tonight was great,” Coach Simpson said of his team. “They played with a lot of heart and passion.”
Carey has locked up the first seed from the district, and Lighthouse will play Dietrich on Friday for the second and final spot in the state tournament.
Scoring
Carey: Dallin Parke 5, Hunter Smith 20, Conner Simpson 2, Brigham Parke 16, Tate Squires 2, Eli Cutler 2
Lighthouse Christian: Collin Holloway 9, Chance Gaskill 2, Casper Block 10, Peyton Lookingbill 2, Clay Silva 2, Alex Shetler 18.
Dietrich 59, Murtaugh 52
The Blue Devils kept their season alive and set up for a winner-to-state game with Lighthouse on Friday.
Dietrich surged ahead with a 20-4 second quarter and withstood a three-point shooting barrage from Murtaugh’s Kolby McClure, who knocked down six long-range shots on the way to 30 points. He scored 27 of those points in the second half.
“Our defense was good, but Kolby had such a great second half that he made it a game,” Dietrich coach Wayne Dill said.
The Red Devils trimmed the deficit down to five points with one minute to play, but Jett Shaw hit two free throws to help put the game out of reach.
Brady Power led Dietrich with 16 points, and Shaw had 14.
Murtaugh’s season ended with the loss, and Dietrich and Lighthouse will play each other at 7 p.m. on Friday at Shoshone High School.
Scoring
Murtaugh: Kade Setoki 7, Kolby McClure 30, Wes Stanger 2, Ty Stanger 5, Hunter Andersen 8.
Dietrich: Brady Power 16, Rhys Dill 7, Raygn Robertson 7, Kyler Robertson 4, Jett Shaw 14, Cody Power 11.