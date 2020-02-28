Twin Falls' Christian Walker ranks 27th nationally in rebounds

TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls Christian Academy boys basketball player finished the season among the top players in the nation in rebounds.

Evan Walker, a junior, ranked 27th on MaxPreps’ list of United States high school players with 15.1 rebounds per game in 16 games this year.

Not every school in the country records stats with MaxPreps, but of the schools who do report, Walker was in rare company. His average was tied with that of Jeff Felton of Dooly County (Georgia) and just behind Payton Rhoades of Pepperell (Georgia) and Liam Tester of Tri-State Christian (Maryland).

The national leader in rebounds per game is Michael Carmody, a senior from Mars High School in Pennsylvania. He averaged 19.6 rebounds per contest.

Walker grabbed 242 rebounds during the 2019-2020 season — 159 defensive and 83 offensive. He also averaged 17.5 points, 1.3 assists, 1.8 blocks and 0.8 steals per game.

Twin Falls Christian is not directly affiliated with any area league and does not participate in district play, although the Warriors play several Class 1A Division II opponents from the Sawtooth Conference throughout the season.