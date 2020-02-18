SHOSHONE — The Carey boys basketball team was fresh off a long layoff going into the Sawtooth Conference tournament, yet it took them a little while to get going in Tuesday's opening round.
But once they found their groove, they cruised to a 70-49 win over Richfield to start the tournament.
Things started to shift in the Panthers' favor in the third quarter. Carey held a 30-25 lead at halftime before exploding for a 22-7 third quarter.
"We came out and pressed for a few minutes to get our motors running, and I think the intensity was better," Carey coach Dick Simpson said. "We hadn't played since last Monday, so we were a little rusty."
Five different players scored in the period for Carey, including Brigham Parke with seven points and Carson Simpson with six.
The Panthers had a 20-point lead by the end of the quarter.
Four of the five players in Richfield's starting lineup are freshman, and the young Tigers got off to a promising start. Rance Allen hit two three-pointers in the opening quarter, and Clay Kent hit another. Those two players contributed all of Richfield's points in the first quarter.
Allen hit four three-pointers on the night to tie with Carsn Perkes for the team lead with 14 points.
"They shoot the three ball well and they penetrate," Coach Simpson said of Richfield. "We were hoping we could take that away. I think we did for the most part in the third quarter."
Brigham Parke had 17 points to lead Carey, including four free throws in the fourth quarter. Dallin Parke was next with 16 points, and Smith had 13. Nine different Panthers scored.
"We need everybody to score, and we can't rely on just one," Coach Simpson said.
Carey will advance to play Hansen Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. The seventh-seeded Huskies knocked off second-seeded Camas County on Tuesday.
Richfield will move to the elimination side of the bracket for a 4:30 p.m. game against Camas County.
Scoring
Carey: Brigham Parke 17, Carson Simpson 8, Hunter Smith 13, Dallin Parke 16, Tate Squires 6, Eli Cutler 2, Ivan Carillo 3, Wyatt Mecham 2, Jesus Villanueva 3.
Richfield: Carsn Perkes 14, Rance Allen 14, Clay Kent 7, Luke Dalton 5, Hudsun Lucero 2, Nathaniel Connell 4, Angel Melendrez 3
