TFHS basketball coach Harr to resign

TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls High School boys basketball coach Matt Harr is resigning from the job after 18 seasons.

Harr, who started with the Bruins in 2002, turned in his letter of resignation to the Twin Falls School District on Tuesday, and the letter will go before the school board next week. He will continue teaching at the high school.

Speaking Thursday, the longtime coach told the Times-News that he has enjoyed coaching the Bruins and still has a passion for the game and for the student-athletes in the program. But he also said he feels worn down and thinks now is the right time to step away.

“It seems like there’s more and more to do outside of coaching,” Harr said, adding that he did not want to be simply a program manager.

Among the responsibilities shared by today’s Idaho coaches are certification courses for dealing with concussions, mental wellness and first aid, as well as fundraising. Harr said he understands the value of all of those aspects in a program, but it was starting to pile up.

Harr will continue teaching at the school for at least a few more years

“I’ve got four or five more years of teaching,” he said. “I still enjoy the classroom. I’m not going anywhere.”