State basketball roundup: Kimberly, Filer, Dietrich advance

The Ramblers tied the score at 30 at the three-minute mark in the third quarter and broke the tie and took the lead on a three-pointer after a timeout at 2:56. Cascade senior Michael Onaindia brought most of the Rambler scoring to the game with 28 points (12-of-17) and 15 rebounds. Not getting much early support from his teammates, Onaindia kept Cascade in the game the first half with 16 of the team’s 18 points.

Junior guard Blake Thurston picked up the second half scoring with 13 points and junior Cruz Duerden hit three 3-pointers for nine points. Carey junior Hunter Smith carried the scoring load in the first half for the Panthers with 13 points and finished with a team-high 17 points and pulled down nine boards. Junior Dallin Parke followed with 16 points.

The Ramblers held a slight edge 40-37 in rebounding. Cascade went from a dismal shooting percent of 28% in the first half to 60% in the second half and unfortunately, Carey went the other direction, 38.5% to 22.5%. Carey will play Timberline at 6:15 p.m. Friday in a loser-out game.

“We just didn’t come out the second half with the same intensity,” said Carey coach Dick Simpson. “We have to show up for 32 minutes. Cascade is a good team that plays well together and they stepped up their game. Timberline and us play about even. Either team is capable of winning.”