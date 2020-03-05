State basketball roundup: Kimberly, Filer, Dietrich advance

Boys state basketball tournament
Class 3A state tournament @ Meridian High School
Filer 40, Homedale 37
MERIDIAN — Entering the Class 3A state tournament with a 10-14 record, the Filer Wildcats are a team that many people may have overlooked.
No one will look past them now that they punched their ticket to the state semifinal with a 40-37 win over Homedale in the quarterfinal.
"There were a lot of people saying we shouldn't be here, that it shouldn't be us," Filer coach Rob Anderson said. "One of our goals, one of the things we write up on the board is 'Let's prove people wrong. Let's prove to people that we do belong here.'"
The Wildcats did just that by outlasting the Trojans in a defensive battle. Teagan Anderson scored the go-ahead basket with 1:30 to play, and Homedale was unable to score again as Filer's defense buckled down and forced a difficult last-second shot attempt.
Miguel Perez had 12 points, including three three-pointers for Filer, and Anderson had nine points.
Filer will play Sugar-Salem at 8 p.m. Friday for a spot in the state championship game.
"The focus once we got to state was, 'Hey, we've got a shot to do what everybody else can do,'" Anderson said.
FILER (40)
Teagan Anderson 9, Kelson Gillett 2, Binson Rountree 4, Austin Jarolimek 5, Joseph Bertao 7, Miguel Perez 12, Tegun Tews 1.
HOMEDALE (37)
Mason Strong 5, Nelson Lomeli 5, Spencer Fisher 10, Arnulfo Llamas 6, Ricardo Hernandez 6, Hayden Kincheloe 2.
Kimberly 77, Marsh Valley 64
MERIDIAN — Kimberly endured foul trouble to key players and held on for a double-digit win to advance them to the state semifinals.
"Dawson (Cummins) had four fouls, and our sophomores who got in did a really nice job of settling things down and making the right decisions — then Peyton, of course, was huge and hit some big buckets," Kimberly coach Daren Garey said.
Bair scored 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting to lead Kimberly, and Cummins had 17 points and eight rebounds. Brant Etherington knocked down three three-pointers on the way to 18 points.
The Bulldogs cashed in on easy baskets in the second half, and didn't need a single three-pointer.
Now Kimberly will face Fruitland at 6:15 p.m. Friday. Kimberly and Fruitland have been two of the top teams in the state all year long, and Friday will be their first matchup of the season.
"I think we and Fruitland have both had this game circled," Garey said.
Marsh Valey 21;14;13;16; - 64
Kimberly 26;17;12;22; - 77
MARSH VALLEY (64)
Stanton Howell 2, Cody Hansen 19, Bracken Howell 18, Karter Howell 8, Michael Belnap 6, Hunter Roche 1, Brock Bennett 2, Payton Howe 8.
KIMBERLY (77)
Dawson Cummins 17, Ethan Arrington 2, Peyton Bair 22, Jackson Cummins 5, Trevor Hammond 6, Jaxon Bair 7, Brant Etherington 18.
Class 1A Division II state tournament @ Caldwell High School
Dietrich 78, Mackay 71
CALDWELL — Mackay took Dietrich to overtime where the Blue Devils made 15-of-21 free throws in the extra period to win the Class 1A Division II state tournament game at Caldwell High School.
Dietrich sophomore Jett Shaw led all players with 34 points including 18-of-19 free throws, eight of which came in during overtime. Shaw hit 6-of-12 of his shots including four 3-pointers. Senior Kyler Robertson finished with a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds and junior Rhys Dill led the Blue Devils with a team-high 15 boards.
Junior Chase Green led the Miners with 29 points followed by junior Kolton Holt with 18. Both Green and Holt had 11 rebounds. Dietrich will play Lakeside at 3 p.m. Friday. The Knights defeated Garden Valley 95-69.
“We just hung on longer,” said Dietrich coach Wayne Dill. “We got out-rebounded and they took more shots than us. We handled their pressure in the fourth quarter and in the overtime.
"Lakeside is a real quick team that can score inside and control the ball well,” he added of the Blue Devils' semifinal opponent.
Dietrich 18;14;12;15;19; -78
Mackay 10;19;11;19;12; -71
DIETRICH (78)
Brady Power 16, Rhys Dill 4, Manuel Cabrera 3, Raygn Robertson 3, Kyler Robertson 12, Jett Shaw 34, Cody Power 6
MACKAY (71)
Kyle Peterson 7, Nolan Moorman 2, Sereck Peterson 8, Jacoda Whitworth 7, Chase Green 29, Kolton Holt 18
Cascade 62, Carey 47
CALDWELL — The Carey Panthers held a 26-18 lead at the half over the Cascade Ramblers but the second half was literally a tale of two halves favoring Cascade. The Ramblers scored more points in the third quarter (23) than in their entire first half, and outscored the Panthers 21-15 in the final period on their way to the opening win at the Class 1A Division II state tournament at Caldwell High School.
The Ramblers tied the score at 30 at the three-minute mark in the third quarter and broke the tie and took the lead on a three-pointer after a timeout at 2:56. Cascade senior Michael Onaindia brought most of the Rambler scoring to the game with 28 points (12-of-17) and 15 rebounds. Not getting much early support from his teammates, Onaindia kept Cascade in the game the first half with 16 of the team’s 18 points.
Junior guard Blake Thurston picked up the second half scoring with 13 points and junior Cruz Duerden hit three 3-pointers for nine points. Carey junior Hunter Smith carried the scoring load in the first half for the Panthers with 13 points and finished with a team-high 17 points and pulled down nine boards. Junior Dallin Parke followed with 16 points.
The Ramblers held a slight edge 40-37 in rebounding. Cascade went from a dismal shooting percent of 28% in the first half to 60% in the second half and unfortunately, Carey went the other direction, 38.5% to 22.5%. Carey will play Timberline at 6:15 p.m. Friday in a loser-out game.
“We just didn’t come out the second half with the same intensity,” said Carey coach Dick Simpson. “We have to show up for 32 minutes. Cascade is a good team that plays well together and they stepped up their game. Timberline and us play about even. Either team is capable of winning.”
Cascade 9;9;23;21; - 62
Carey 14;12;6;15; - 47
CAREY (47)
Dallin Parke 16, Carson Simpson 5, Hunter Smith 17, Brigham Parke 7, Eli Cutler 2,
CASCADE (62)
Blake Thurston 13, Bodie Boyd 2, Michael Onaindia 28, Jacek Jensen 3, Cody Mooseman 7, Cruz Duerden 9