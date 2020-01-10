SHOSHONE — The Shoshone boys basketball team raced to a fast start over Oakley on Friday, then held on against a late charge to pick up a 47-43 win.
Shoshone knew what a big accomplishment the win was, especially against one of the better teams in Class 1A Division I.
“We were really intense at the beginning,” said Shoshone junior Tristin Schroeder, who finished with a game-high 16 points. “We had been looking forward to this game all year.”
The Indians went on a 13-0 run in the first half and led by as much as 14 points. Schroeder scored seven of his team’s nine points in the first quarter.
But perhaps the most impressive part of Shoshone’s win is that they came away with the victory without hitting a single three-point shot. They got a balanced scoring attack, played solid defense, and finished effectively around the basket.
Shoshone led by as much as 17 points in the third quarter, but Oakley mounted a furious comeback late in the game. Corbin Bedke scored all 10 of his points in the second half as the Hornets started to chip away at the deficit.
Chandler Jones scored with 1:10 remaining to make it 42-38, but his team could not get any closer. Tyson Chapman and Schroeder knocked down key free throws for the Indians, and the team grabbed a seven-point lead with 10 seconds left.
Overall, they hit 7-of-11 free throws in the fourth quarter.
“In practice, we’ll run sprints and then shoot 10 free throws,” Schroeder said. “So we’re always practicing free throws, because everyone on the team knows that free throws win games.”
Jace Robinson hit a three-pointer just before the final buzzer for Oakley, but it was too little, too late, and Shoshone came out with the win.
The Indians improved to 8-3 this year, and the win offered some redemption after they suffered close losses in each of their last two games.
“We’ve had two close games prior to this, and this shows that they’re willing to come back and keep regrouping,” Shoshone coach Garr Ward said.
“Our guys are learning how to win and believing that they can do it,” Ward added.
Denny Arroyo had nine points for Shoshone, and Bryson Kerner added eight.
Jones and Bedke each led Oakley (8-3) with 10 points.
Scoring
Oakley: Chandler Jones 10, Strom Pickett 3, Corbin Bedke 10, Payton Beck 8, Austin Cranney 1, Jace Robinson 7, Dalton Hunter 2.
Shoshone: Tyson Chapman 2, Alex Cruz 6, Bryson Kerner 8, Tristin Schroeder 16, Andrew Sant 6, Denny Arroyo 9.
