Red-hot shooting lifts Sugar-Salem over Kimberly for 3A title

NAMPA — The Kimberly boys basketball team experienced a couple of difficult lessons in its 72-54 Class 3A state championship loss to Sugar-Salem on Saturday.
First, it's hard to beat a team three times in a season. Secondly, it's difficult to beat a team when it shoots 58% from three-point range in the biggest game of the year.
After beating the Diggers 58-55 in January and 69-53 in February this season, Kimberly had to overcome the same team a third time if it wanted to win its first state title since 1952. But Sugar-Salem was not going to let that happen.
"Going into this game after we got our butts kicked a little bit, we knew that they hadn't seen our best game," said Sugar-Salem's Hadley Miller, who had 20 points, including four three-pointers. "We were excited to come out and play and show them what we really had."
The Diggers were on fire from the start. They knocked down 9-of-14 first-half three-pointers, including five in the opening quarter. Miller had two of them, and Crew Clark had the other three. Clark finished the game with five long-range makes and a game-high 21 points.
"We played them two times before, and we felt pretty good about shutting them down defensively," Kimberly coach Daren Garey said. "But they just shot the ball really well. Hats off to them."
The Diggers continued to build their advantage throughout the first half and went into the break with a 43-28 lead. Kimberly never closed the gap within single digits the rest of the game.
Sugar-Salem also locked down on defense for much of game and forced the Bulldogs into several difficult shots. Dawson Cummins, who scored 30 points in Kimberly's Friday semifinal win over Fruitland, was held to just 5-of-14 shooting from the field and finished with 19 points. He hit four three-pointers.
The loss ended what was otherwise a successful season for Kimberly. They finished with a record of 23-2, with their only loss in Class 3A competition coming in the state championship game.
Cummins, who is committed to playing baseball at the College of Southern Idaho after he graduates this spring, reached 1,000 career points during the state tournament.
The senior credited his teammates and coaches for his successful career, which included being named the Class 3A player of the year last season. Kimberly also finished with two state runner-up trophies and a third-place honor over the past three years.
"They've been great friends to me, and my coaches have guided me along the way," Cummins said. "I couldn't be more blessed."
Peyton Bair added 12 points and seven rebounds for Kimberly, and Brant Etherington had 11 points.
Scoring
Sugar-Salem: Crew Clark 21, Tanner Harris 5, Kyzon Garner 4, Keayen Nead 2, Hadley Miller 20, Sam Parkinson 5, Rylan Bean 4, Kyler Handy 9, McKay Schulthies 2.
Kimberly: Dawson Cummins 19, Ethan Arrington 2, Peyton Bair 12, Jackson Cummins 2, Trevor Hammond 4, Jaxon Bair 4, Brant Etherington 11.