Red-hot shooting lifts Sugar-Salem over Kimberly for 3A title

NAMPA — The Kimberly boys basketball team experienced a couple of difficult lessons in its 72-54 Class 3A state championship loss to Sugar-Salem on Saturday.

First, it's hard to beat a team three times in a season. Secondly, it's difficult to beat a team when it shoots 58% from three-point range in the biggest game of the year.

After beating the Diggers 58-55 in January and 69-53 in February this season, Kimberly had to overcome the same team a third time if it wanted to win its first state title since 1952. But Sugar-Salem was not going to let that happen.

"Going into this game after we got our butts kicked a little bit, we knew that they hadn't seen our best game," said Sugar-Salem's Hadley Miller, who had 20 points, including four three-pointers. "We were excited to come out and play and show them what we really had."

The Diggers were on fire from the start. They knocked down 9-of-14 first-half three-pointers, including five in the opening quarter. Miller had two of them, and Crew Clark had the other three. Clark finished the game with five long-range makes and a game-high 21 points.