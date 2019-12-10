JEROME — The Minico boys had almost everything working in their favor in Tuesday’s 63-41 win over Jerome. That included good defense, balanced scoring, and well-timed adjustments.
“Minico is a solid team,” Jerome coach Joe Messick said. “They’ve got all the right pieces, and they were tough tonight.”
Minico gained an early 10-2 lead, which included three pull-up jump shots from Brevin Trenkle. Coach Brady Trenkle said that those early baskets forced Jerome to change its defense strategy from the start of the game.
Jerome kept itself in the game from the three-point line in the first half. They hit four three-pointers, including back-to-back long range shots by Xander Whitby.
But Minico’s Micah Nava hit a hot streak of his own. He knocked down three three-pointers in the second quarter, including one right before the halftime buzzer from well beyond the arc. The shot pushed Minico’s lead to 32-18 at the break, and Nava ended up as the game’s leading scorer with 15 points on five three-pointers.
“That’s what Micah can do,” Coach Trenkle said. “That’s his game.”
Minico’s Kasen Carpenter, a 6-foot-5 senior and one of the team’s top scoring threats, was held to just two points in the first half. But he had five quick points to start the second half and added back-to-back steals and layups before finishing the game with 13 points.
“We pride ourselves on our defense. With their turnovers, the majority of them were open-court steals by us, which is what we work on too.”
Jerome (0-4) failed to get much going in the third quarter except for back-to-back three-pointers by Michael Lloyd. The Spartans pulled away, building on the 14-point lead they had at halftime by outscoring Jerome 20-11 in the third quarter.
Eight different players scored for Minico (3-0). Phillip Boettcher had 11 points, good for the third-highest on the team.
“Any road win is a good win, but if you can find a way to win in double digits on the road, then it’s an exceptional win,” Coach Trenkle said.
The Tigers have a young roster, but Messick said he has seen growth from his team early in the year.
“With this young group, I’ve been super pleased with how we’ve progressed over the past few days,” Messick said. “We’re playing a lot better basketball than what we were playing a week ago. We’ll try to build on that with these young kids.”
