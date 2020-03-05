Minico falls short against Moscow

BOISE — Though Minico had a promising start in its first-round game against Moscow, the Spartans could not overcome an ice-cold second half as they fell 56-47 in the Class 4A state basketball tournament’s quarterfinal.

Minico built a 10-point lead in the first quarter and held the lead going into halftime. They shot 47.8% from the field and six players logged balanced scoring. Connor Stocking scored nine of the team’s 11 points in the second quarter.

But the script flipped in the second half. Minico shot a dismal 4-for-24 from the field after the break, compared to a 52% performance by Moscow. The Bears outscored Minico 11-4 in the third quarter to gain the advantage, and the 21-16 in the fourth determined the game’s fate.

“We went away from our scout,” Minico coach Brady Trenkle said. “They could hit shots and we couldn’t. It’s really simple. They stuck to their style of game, and we broke away from ours.”

Benny Kitchel put up 15 of his game-high 22 points in the fourth quarter for Moscow. The Bears cemented their late advantage in the final minutes, when Minico, down by five, missed a shot, and the play resulted in a fast break layup by Brayden Decker that extended the lead to seven points.