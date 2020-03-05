Minico falls short against Moscow

BOISE — Though Minico had a promising start in its first-round game against Moscow, the Spartans could not overcome an ice-cold second half as they fell 56-47 in the Class 4A state basketball tournament’s quarterfinal.
Minico built a 10-point lead in the first quarter and held the lead going into halftime. They shot 47.8% from the field and six players logged balanced scoring. Connor Stocking scored nine of the team’s 11 points in the second quarter.
But the script flipped in the second half. Minico shot a dismal 4-for-24 from the field after the break, compared to a 52% performance by Moscow. The Bears outscored Minico 11-4 in the third quarter to gain the advantage, and the 21-16 in the fourth determined the game’s fate.
“We went away from our scout,” Minico coach Brady Trenkle said. “They could hit shots and we couldn’t. It’s really simple. They stuck to their style of game, and we broke away from ours.”
Benny Kitchel put up 15 of his game-high 22 points in the fourth quarter for Moscow. The Bears cemented their late advantage in the final minutes, when Minico, down by five, missed a shot, and the play resulted in a fast break layup by Brayden Decker that extended the lead to seven points.
Moscow knocked down 10-of-14 fourth-quarter free throws to add to the action.
You have free articles remaining.
Minico will now move to the consolation bracket, where the team will face Blackfoot at 3 p.m. on Friday at Borah High School. Moscow advanced to the semifinal, where they will play Kuna.
“The kids played hard. I’m proud of them,” Trenkle said. “We still have an opportunity to play two more games. We can still go home with hardware.”
Minico has a senior-heavy team, though none of the players were old enough to be on the squad the last time Minico made the state tournament. So while Trenkle said he and the team are disappointed with Thursday’s outcome, they still have work to do for the rest of the tournament.
“We made some mistakes,” Trenkle said. “We’ll get them corrected by tomorrow, and that doesn’t help us win a state title, but it can help us get something.”
Phillip Boettcher had 11 points to lead Minico, Kasen Carpenter had 10, and Rylan Chandler had nine on three three-pointers to go along with five rebounds.
Scoring
Minico: Brevin Trenkle 6, Dillon Ball 2, Kasen Carpenter 10, Rylan Chandler 9, Phillip Boettcher 11, Connor Stocking 9.
Moscow: Brayden Decker 9, Barrett Abendroth 3, Jamari Simpson 2, Joe Colter 2, Ben Potsell 4, Blake Buchanan 14, Benny Kitchel 22.