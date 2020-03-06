Local roundup: State basketball consolations

In the consolation game, Parke scored five points and picked up two fouls in the first half. He was pegged with foul number three in the third quarter, but played through the fouls and scored 19 points in the second half — including three 3-pointers, and made 5-of-6 free throws in the fourth quarter. Junior Dallin Parke tossed in 15 points and made 9-of-10 free throws for the game, with 5-of-6 in the final quarter.

Senior Cameron Summerfield led the Spartans with 17 points. Timberline held a 31-30 edge after three quarters, but the team was outscored by Carey in the fourth quarter, 28-11. The Panthers finished 18-of-23 at the free throw line for the game and were 14-of-16 in the final quarter. The Carey shooting percentage ended at 43.9% (18-for-41) and Timberline was 30.4% (17-of-56).

The Spartans held a slight rebounding edge, 33-31.

“Our intensity was better in the second half,” said Carey coach Dick Simpson. “We shot the ball better and made our shots and got rebounds at the right times.”

Carey 57, Timberline 42

Timberline 9 14 8 11 —42

Carey 12 5 13 27 —57

CAREY (57)