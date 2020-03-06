Local roundup: State basketball consolations

Class 4A State tournament @ Borah High School, Boise
Minico 53, Blackfoot 44: BOISE — Minico senior Kasen Carpenter led all players with 18 points, and Rylan Chandler followed with 16 as the Spartans eliminated the Broncos from the Class 4A state tournament at Borah High School. Minico faces Idaho Falls at 9:15 a.m. Saturday morning in the consolation game.
Senior Jett Shelley had 17 points for Blackfoot and junior Carter Layton had 11. With 51 personal fouls committed, there were 63 free throws shot in the game with Blackfoot hitting 20-of-27 (74.1%) and Minico 24-of-36 (66.7%).
Minico 53, Blackfoot 44
Blackfoot 4 11 11 18 —44
Minico 10 11 14 18 —53
MINICO (53)
Kent Merrill 2, Brevin Trenkle 8, Dillon Ball 2, Kasen Carpenter 18, Phillip Boettcher 7, Rylan Chandler 16
BLACKFOOT (44)
Reece Robinson 7, Jett Shelley 17, Isiah Thomas 3, Canden Dahle 2, Jaydem Wistisen 4, Carter Layton 11
Class 1A DI State tournament @ Vallivue High School, Caldwell
Oakley 49, Liberty Charter 37: CALDWELL — The Hornets were able to stay alive with the win despite being out-rebounded by the Patriots 32-23 in the loser-out consolation game of the Class 1A Division II state tournament at Vallivue High School.
Oakley held the lead at the half with a score of 24-19, but a 12-point third quarter by Liberty Charter closed the gap to 33-31. The Hornets outscored the Patriots 16-6 in the final period to seal the deal.
Sophomore Payton Beck led Oakley with 12 points and junior Jace Robinson had a game-high seven rebounds. Liberty Charter senior Alex Bistriceanu was the top scorer for the game with 13 points. Oakley will face Kamiah at 9:15 a.m. Saturday in the consolation game.
Oakley 49, Liberty Charter 37
Liberty Charter 10 9 12 6 —37
Oakley 11 13 9 16 —49
OAKLEY (49)
Chandler Jones 6, Corbin Bedke 9, Caleb Arnell 6, Payton Beck 12, Austin Cranney 7, Jace Robinson 4, Dalton Hunter 5
LIBERTY CHARTER (37)
Dionicio Elton 8, Connor Gardner 7, Alex Bistriceanu 13, Dallin Criddle 4, Caleb Starner 1, Kaden Gardner 4
Class 1A DII State tournament @ Caldwell High School
Carey 57, Timberline 42: CALDWELL — Carey senior Brigham Parke kept the Panthers season alive with 24 points in the losers bracket win over Timberline in the Class 1AD2 state tournament at Caldwell High School. Carey will face Mackay at 9:15 a.m. Saturday.
In the consolation game, Parke scored five points and picked up two fouls in the first half. He was pegged with foul number three in the third quarter, but played through the fouls and scored 19 points in the second half — including three 3-pointers, and made 5-of-6 free throws in the fourth quarter. Junior Dallin Parke tossed in 15 points and made 9-of-10 free throws for the game, with 5-of-6 in the final quarter.
Senior Cameron Summerfield led the Spartans with 17 points. Timberline held a 31-30 edge after three quarters, but the team was outscored by Carey in the fourth quarter, 28-11. The Panthers finished 18-of-23 at the free throw line for the game and were 14-of-16 in the final quarter. The Carey shooting percentage ended at 43.9% (18-for-41) and Timberline was 30.4% (17-of-56).
The Spartans held a slight rebounding edge, 33-31.
“Our intensity was better in the second half,” said Carey coach Dick Simpson. “We shot the ball better and made our shots and got rebounds at the right times.”
Carey 57, Timberline 42
Timberline 9 14 8 11 —42
Carey 12 5 13 27 —57
CAREY (57)
Dallin Parke 15, Hunter Smith 6, Brigham Parke 24, Tate Squires 10, Eli Cutler 2
TIMBERLINE (42)
Rylan Larson 8, Carson Sellers 5, Parker Brown 8, Chase Hunter 2, Cameron Summerfield 17, Jaron Christopherson 2
College baseball
Salt Lake Community College 2, CSI 1
CSI 5, Salt Lake Community College 4
College softball
Salt Lake Community College 9, CSI 4
CSI 11, Salt Lake Community College 4