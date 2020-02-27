Local roundup: Preston downs Minico in GBC final, Valley falls

Thursday
Boys basketball
Great Basin district championship
Preston 67, Minico 54
PRESTON — The Indians won their 19th straight game and their third against Minico this season as they clinched the Great Basin Championship and the top seed at the Class 4A state tournament. Minico will still head to the tournament as the conference’s second seed.
Minico kept the game close throughout and trailed by just two points early in the fourth quarter. Kasen Carpenter scored 26 points in the first three quarters but was held to just a pair of free throws in the fourth as Preston extended its lead.
The Indians’ run ended with a transition basket by Luke Smellie and a dunk by Ty Hyde which pushed the lead to 17 points.
Hyde had 26 points to lead Preston on 9-of-10 shooting while Carpenter was the high scorer for Minico with 28 points. Carpenter knocked down four three-pointers.
The Spartans will play their first-round game of state at Borah High School next Thursday.
Minico 12 13 18 11 —54
Preston 15 17 14 21 —67
MINICO (54)
Kent Merrill 7, Kasen Carpenter 28, Micah Nava 3, Phillip Boettcher 4, Rylan Chandler 12.
PRESTON (67)
Ty Hyde 26, Scott Dunn 15, Luke Smellie 13, Cole Harris 7, Garrett Ward 3, Gabe Hammons 2, Taite Priestley 1.
Class 1A Division I districts
Butte County 46, Valley 44
AMERICAN FALLS — The Vikings held an eight-point lead in the fourth quarter and led as late as two minutes left in the game, but could not close it out. Valley’s season ended with the loss, and Butte County will move on to Saturday’s state play-in game.
Omar Campos led Valley with 15 points, and Kyle Christensen finished with 11.
“This was a really fun group of kids to work with this year,” Valley coach Brian Hardy said. “They have a lot of promise for the future on and off the court.”
Valley 6 13 16 9 —44
Butte County 10 12 13 11 —46
VALLEY (44)
Omar Campos 15, Kyle Christensen 11, Rawlin Godfrey 5, Zander Roseborough 4, Garrett Christensen 7, Brody Mussmann 2.
BUTTE COUNTY (46)
Sage Cummins 12, Konner Lambson 5, Ruger Stamos 7, Brady McAfee 7, Bridger Hansen 7, Keyan Cummins 8.