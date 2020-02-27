Local roundup: Preston downs Minico in GBC final, Valley falls

Thursday

Boys basketball

Great Basin district championship

Preston 67, Minico 54

PRESTON — The Indians won their 19th straight game and their third against Minico this season as they clinched the Great Basin Championship and the top seed at the Class 4A state tournament. Minico will still head to the tournament as the conference’s second seed.

Minico kept the game close throughout and trailed by just two points early in the fourth quarter. Kasen Carpenter scored 26 points in the first three quarters but was held to just a pair of free throws in the fourth as Preston extended its lead.

The Indians’ run ended with a transition basket by Luke Smellie and a dunk by Ty Hyde which pushed the lead to 17 points.

Hyde had 26 points to lead Preston on 9-of-10 shooting while Carpenter was the high scorer for Minico with 28 points. Carpenter knocked down four three-pointers.

The Spartans will play their first-round game of state at Borah High School next Thursday.

Minico 12 13 18 11 —54

Preston 15 17 14 21 —67