Local roundup: District wrestling, GBC basketball

Boys basketball
Class 4A district tournament: Pocatello 62, Twin Falls 47: POCATELLO — Fourth-seeded Pocatello will travel to top-seeded Preston on Saturday after defeating fifth-seeded Twin Falls in the 4A district tournament. Pocatello senior Kaden Hales was the top scorer for the game with 18 points followed by senior Maverick Hale, 14, and senior Matthew Ney, 11. The Bruins leading scorer was senior Haylen Walker with 17 points. Twin Falls hosts Mountain Home on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Pocatello 62, Twin Falls 47 Twin Falls 11;14;11;11;- 47
Pocatello 19;12;13; 18;—62
TWIN FALLS (47) Iradukunda Emery 7, Nick Swenson 6, Haylen Walker 17, Tyler Robbins 7, Ma-son Swafford 3, Riley Hubsmith 4, Zach Ball 4
POCATELLO (62)
Kaden Hales 18, Matthew Ney 11, Isaac Brown 7, Casey Bruner 3, Jadyn Downs 7, Ryan Payne 2, Maverick Hale 14
Century 53, Burley 40: BURLEY — Seventh-seeded Century defeated second-seed Burley and will travel to Minico and Burley will host Wood River at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Minico 54, Wood River 38: RUPERT — Third-seeded Minico defeated sixth-seeded Wood River in the 4A district tournament. The Spartans will host Century and Wood River travels to Burley on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Preston 68, Mountain Home 44: PRESTON — Top-seeded Preston defeated ninth-seeded Mountain Home in the 4A district tournament. The Indians will host Pocatello and Mountain Home will play Twin Falls on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Wrestling
Class 2A District IV wrestling
Team results: Declo 246, Valley 90, Wendell 86, Raft RIver 81.5, Oakley 68, Glenns Ferry 30, Ditrich 22, Murtaugh 16, Hansen 10.
98—1st. Place-Cory Worthington, Declo; 106—Wyatt Flick (Wendell) 30-8, So. over Alice Smith (Valley) 15-18, Fr. (Fall 0:33); 113—1st. Dax Blackmon (Declo) 37-17, Jr. over Matt Dahl (Wendell) 14-13, So. (TF-1.5 3:48 (17-1)); 3rd. Francisco Diaz (Wendell) 13-14, Fr. over JT Smith (Raft River) 9-20, So. (Fall 2:09); 3rd. Jon Anderson (Declo) 26-15, Sr. over Elliot Thompson (Wendell) 25-15, Fr. (Inj. 0:00); 126—Tegan Whitaker (Raft River) 35-10, So. over Braden Chafin (Glenns Ferry) 25-17, Sr. (TF-1.5 5:49 (16-0)); 3rd. Sam Phillips (Declo) 23-14, So. over Evan Haddad (Wendell) 14-19, Fr. (Fall 0:18); 132—1st. AV Marino (Declo) 31-18, So. over Nathan Gerratt (Declo) 26-23, So. (Fall 5:04), 3rd. Jessy Cardenas (Valley) 14-9, So. over Ethan Toribau (Oakley) 14-27, Fr. (Fall 2:26); 138—1st. Wes Shaw (Dietrich) 41-13, Jr. over Dace Jones (Oakley) 17-19, So. (Fall 3:30); 3rd. Jason Orozco (Hansen) 16-21, Fr. over Alex Mazur (Declo) 10-34, So. (Fall 2:54); 145—1st. Levi Jackson (Oakley) 27-10, Sr. over James Taylor (Valley) 11-7, Jr. (Fall 0:33); 152— 1st. Teegan Dunn (Wendell) 23-3, Jr. over Presley Fullmer (Declo) 34-20, Jr. (Fall 1:05), 3rdGabriel Elton (Declo) 15-14, Sr. over Jared Hess (Wendell) 24-15, So. (Fall 3:54); 160—1. Derek Matthews (Declo) 37-1, So. over Wyatt Castagneto (Glenns Ferry) 30-16, So. (Fall 1:42) 3rd. AJ Lyda (Declo) 31-12, Jr. over () , . (Bye); 170— 1st. Dylan Muir (Declo) 22-9, Jr. over Tito Garcia (Valley) 10-9, Jr. (Fall 2:53) 3rd. Carson Durfee (Raft River) 21-25, Sr. over Hunter Henstock (Valley) 3-6, Fr. (Fall 1:43); 182— 1st. Kade Toribau (Oakley) 41-6, Sr. over Denzil Lloyd (Raft River) 33-18, Jr. (Fall 1:32); Kaden Buhler (Valley) 15-15, Jr. over Braden Darrington (Declo) 14-21, Jr. (Dec 7-2); 195 1st. Miguel Juarez (Declo) 23-18, Jr. over Zach Gunnel (Murtaugh) 46-12, Jr. (Dec 11-4) 3rd. Ethan Southern (Raft River) 19-18, So. over Matt Stringham (Oakley) 19-15, Sr. (Fall 2:32); 220— 1st. Dawson Osterhout (Declo) 50-5, Sr. over Robbie Staffen (Valley) 10-22, So. (Fall 0:24); 285—1st. Davin Jones (Raft River) 33-15, So. over Adan Coria (Valley) 17-5, Sr. (Dec 5-1) 3rd. Peyton Thompson (Declo) 30-10, Jr. over Jacob Vorhis (Valley) 3-6, Fr. (Fall 2:02)
Class 3A District IV wrestling Team scores: Buhl 294, Kimberly 149, Filer 108, Gooding 100.5
98—1st Place Match—Edgar Sanchez (Buhl) 22-15 won by fall over Dallin Walters (Kimberly) 29-20 (Fall 2:00)
106—1st Place Match—Daylen Peyman (Buhl) 25-16 won by fall over Taylor Hood (Buhl) 1-1 (Fall 1:40)
113—1st Place Match—Kade Orr (Buhl) 39-1 won by fall over Julian Ruiz (Buhl) 38-10 (Fall 5:09)
120—1st Place Match—Jonah Bacon (Kimberly) 43-10 won by fall over Chance Bennett (Buhl) 24-18 (Fall 4:28)
126—1st Place Match—Jayce Bower (Buhl) 37-9 won by fall over Preston Shaw (Kimberly) 15-24 (Fall 1:12)
132—1st Place Match—Kayd Craig (Gooding) 53-4 won by fall over Trace Nielsen (Buhl) 25-20 (Fall 3:17)
138—1st Place Match—Jaimen Swainston (Filer) 41-17 won by fall over Ismael Salas (Buhl) 27-9 (Fall 2:53)
145—1st Place Match—David Tennant (Buhl) 32-18 won by major decision over Ethan Coy (Kimberly) 32-22 (MD 11-3)
152—1st Place Match—Tayten Gillette (Gooding) 46-7 won by tech fall over Travis Erickson (Kimberly) 24-19 (TF-1.5 3:29 (16-0))
160—1st Place Match—Tegan Baumann (Gooding) 44-9 won by decision over Trace Mayo (Kimberly) 41-13 (Dec 6-5)
170—1st Place Match—Broddey Cunningham (Kimberly) 31-1 won by fall over Salvador Plascencia (Filer) 9-11 (Fall 0:33)
182—1st Place Match—Owenn Meyer (Filer) 35-20 won by fall over Demetrio Canchola (Buhl) 17-18 (Fall 3:39)
195—1st Place Match—Jacob Gardner (Buhl) 22-16 received a bye () (Bye)
220—1st Place Match—Joey McKay (Filer) 28-20 won by fall over Elijah Williams (Gooding) 20-17 (Fall 2:45)
285—1st Place Match—Moises Salazar (Buhl) 24-9 received a bye () (Bye)
98—3rd Place Match—Rhettlee Moreno (Kimberly) 16-18 won by decision over Marshall Mortensen (Buhl) 20-11 (Dec 8-7)
106—3rd Place Match—Carson Stanger (Kimberly) 7-17 received a bye () (Bye)
113—3rd Place Match—Tegan Newlan (Kimberly) 23-16 won by fall over Lauren Henderhan (Filer) 16-27 (Fall 2:10)
120—3rd Place Match—Dylan Curry (Filer) 26-14 won by fall over Joey Pehrson (Buhl) 0-2 (Fall 1:59)
126
3rd Place Match—Alex Hernandez (Gooding) 12-22 won by fall over Braxton Brown (Buhl) 1-2 (Fall 1:34)
132—3rd Place Match—Wesley Pearson (Buhl) 19-15 won by fall over Arath Chavez (Filer) 14-25 (Fall 4:14)
138—3rd Place Match—Alan Jaramillo (Buhl) 23-15 won by fall over Gage Carter (Kimberly) 16-31 (Fall 0:41)
145—3rd Place Match—Elliot Pastoor (Filer) 19-27 won by decision over Hector Miramontes (Buhl) 0-2 (Dec 7-4)
152—3rd Place Match—Kaleb Homan (Buhl) 1-1 won by decision over Jarrod Coach (Filer) 7-5 (Dec 5-0)
160—3rd Place Match—Jesse Dominguez (Buhl) 2-1 won by decision over Tate Douglas (Buhl) 1-2 (Dec 11-7)
170—3rd Place Match—Colton Miceli (Gooding) 0-3 received a bye () (Bye)
220—3rd Place Match—Reese Jarvis (Buhl) 0-1 received a bye () (Bye)