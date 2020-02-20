Local roundup: District wrestling, GBC basketball

98—1st. Place-Cory Worthington, Declo; 106—Wyatt Flick (Wendell) 30-8, So. over Alice Smith (Valley) 15-18, Fr. (Fall 0:33); 113—1st. Dax Blackmon (Declo) 37-17, Jr. over Matt Dahl (Wendell) 14-13, So. (TF-1.5 3:48 (17-1)); 3rd. Francisco Diaz (Wendell) 13-14, Fr. over JT Smith (Raft River) 9-20, So. (Fall 2:09); 3rd. Jon Anderson (Declo) 26-15, Sr. over Elliot Thompson (Wendell) 25-15, Fr. (Inj. 0:00); 126—Tegan Whitaker (Raft River) 35-10, So. over Braden Chafin (Glenns Ferry) 25-17, Sr. (TF-1.5 5:49 (16-0)); 3rd. Sam Phillips (Declo) 23-14, So. over Evan Haddad (Wendell) 14-19, Fr. (Fall 0:18); 132—1st. AV Marino (Declo) 31-18, So. over Nathan Gerratt (Declo) 26-23, So. (Fall 5:04), 3rd. Jessy Cardenas (Valley) 14-9, So. over Ethan Toribau (Oakley) 14-27, Fr. (Fall 2:26); 138—1st. Wes Shaw (Dietrich) 41-13, Jr. over Dace Jones (Oakley) 17-19, So. (Fall 3:30); 3rd. Jason Orozco (Hansen) 16-21, Fr. over Alex Mazur (Declo) 10-34, So. (Fall 2:54); 145—1st. Levi Jackson (Oakley) 27-10, Sr. over James Taylor (Valley) 11-7, Jr. (Fall 0:33); 152— 1st. Teegan Dunn (Wendell) 23-3, Jr. over Presley Fullmer (Declo) 34-20, Jr. (Fall 1:05), 3rdGabriel Elton (Declo) 15-14, Sr. over Jared Hess (Wendell) 24-15, So. (Fall 3:54); 160—1. Derek Matthews (Declo) 37-1, So. over Wyatt Castagneto (Glenns Ferry) 30-16, So. (Fall 1:42) 3rd. AJ Lyda (Declo) 31-12, Jr. over () , . (Bye); 170— 1st. Dylan Muir (Declo) 22-9, Jr. over Tito Garcia (Valley) 10-9, Jr. (Fall 2:53) 3rd. Carson Durfee (Raft River) 21-25, Sr. over Hunter Henstock (Valley) 3-6, Fr. (Fall 1:43); 182— 1st. Kade Toribau (Oakley) 41-6, Sr. over Denzil Lloyd (Raft River) 33-18, Jr. (Fall 1:32); Kaden Buhler (Valley) 15-15, Jr. over Braden Darrington (Declo) 14-21, Jr. (Dec 7-2); 195 1st. Miguel Juarez (Declo) 23-18, Jr. over Zach Gunnel (Murtaugh) 46-12, Jr. (Dec 11-4) 3rd. Ethan Southern (Raft River) 19-18, So. over Matt Stringham (Oakley) 19-15, Sr. (Fall 2:32); 220— 1st. Dawson Osterhout (Declo) 50-5, Sr. over Robbie Staffen (Valley) 10-22, So. (Fall 0:24); 285—1st. Davin Jones (Raft River) 33-15, So. over Adan Coria (Valley) 17-5, Sr. (Dec 5-1) 3rd. Peyton Thompson (Declo) 30-10, Jr. over Jacob Vorhis (Valley) 3-6, Fr. (Fall 2:02)