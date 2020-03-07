Local roundup: Dietrich takes third, Minico, Oakley, win consolations

Dietrich finished the season 20-8. It was their eighth 20-win season in the last nine years.

Dietrich 18;18;18;24; - 78

North Gem 13;22;15;15; - 65

DIETRICH (78)

Brady Power 23, Rhys Dill 12, Raygn Robertson 5, Kyler Robertson 13, Jett Shaw 14, Cody Power 9, Layne Dilworth 2.

NORTH GEM (65)

Garrett Leavitt 5, Chayce Low 7, Logan Corta 11, Bridger Hatch 6, James Bodily 34, Ransom Cooper 3.

Mackay 62, Carey 54

CALDWELL — After a late night loser-out win over Timberline on Friday that sent the Panthers into the consolation championship game in the Class 1ADII state tournament at Caldwell High School, the Mackay Miners defeated Carey in the early Saturday morning game. The Panthers held the lead through the first half at 34-30 but were outscored by the Miners in the third quarter, 19-11.

Mackay went ahead for the first time at the 6:20 mark in the quarter and ended the period maintaining the lead, 49-45. The Miners won the second half scoring 32 and holding the Panthers to 20.