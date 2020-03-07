Local roundup: Dietrich takes third, Minico, Oakley, win consolations

State basketball tournament
Class 4A state tournament @ Borah High School
Minico 55, Idaho Falls 51
BOISE — Kasen Carpenter scored a game-high 25 points in his final game for the Spartans, who outscored Idaho Falls 25-19 in the fourth quarter. Carpenter knocked down three three-pointers and 10-of-10 free throws to help his team win the consolation championship.
Brevin Trenkle added 12 points, and Rylan Chandler had nine points, four rebounds and four assists. Minico finished the season 19-8.
Minico 12;10;8;25; - 55
Idaho Falls 17;7;8;19; - 51
MINICO (55)
Kent Merrill 2, Brevin Trenkle 12, Kasen Carpenter 25, Ben Devries 4, Rylan Chandler 9, Phillip Boettcher 3.
IDAHO FALLS (51)
Ryan Farnsworth 2, Bylan Seely 5, Spencer Moore 9, Jaxon Sorenson 12, Kenynion Clark 23.
Class 3A state tournament @ Meridian High School
Fruitland 88, Filer 65
MERIDIAN — Fruitland erupted for a 32-12 first quarter and never looked back on their way to the Class 3A third place title. Eleven different players scored for the Diggers, led by Dapri Weatherall with 18 points, Hyrum Lindsey with 17, and Josh Henggeler with 16.
Filer got 13 points and five rebounds from Austin Jarolimek, 12 points fro Drake Speirs and 10 each from Tegan Anderson and Austin Perkins. The Wildcats made just 6-of-37 three-pointers.
Filer finished the year 11-16.
Filer 12;18;12;23; - 65
Fruitland 32;15;17;24; - 88
FILER (65)
Teagan Anderson 10, Austin Jarolimek 13, Austin Perkins 10, Jonathan Gale 2, Joseph Bertao 2, Miguel Perez 7, Tegun Tews 9, Drake Speirs 12.
FRUITLAND (88)
Jose Henggler 2, Dapri Weatherall 18, Dawson McGraw 2, Hyrum Lindsey 17, Dylon Watson 6, Weston Davis 2, Tate Hartman 8, Colton Capps 3, Nolan Bower 12, Josh Henggeler 16, Jacob Hamann 2.
Class 1A Division I state tournament @ Vallivue High School
Oakley 41, Kamiah 39
CALDWELL — Oakley was able to ground out a close, low-scoring win to take home the Class 1A Division I consolation championship. The Hornets exploded for a 14-2 first quarter and withstood a second-quarter run by the Kubs to hold on for the win.
Corbin Bedke finished with 14 points and added four rebounds and two assists for Oakley, and Jace Robinson had 11 points and 11 rebounds. Of Oakley’s 41 points, 26 of them came in the paint.
Kamiah 2;15;10;12; - 39
Oakley 14;4;10;13; - 41
KAMIAH (39)
Titus Oatman 4, Sam Brisbois 8, Kavan Mercer 3, Jace Sams 9, Luke Krogh 12, Landon Keen 3.
OAKLEY (41)
Chandler Jones 3, Robert Wybenga 5, Corbin Bedke 14, Payton Beck 4, Jace Robinson 11, Dalton Hunter 4.
Class 1A Division II state tournament @ Caldwell High School
Dietrich 78, North Gem 65
CALDWELL — The Blue Devils played a steady game and outscored North Gem by nine points in the fourth quarter to earn the Class 1A Division II third-place trophy.
Brady Power finished with 23 points and six rebounds, Jett Shaw had 14 points and seven rebounds, and Raygn Robertson added 13 points. Rhys Dill contributed 12 points and 16 rebounds.
James Bodily scored a game-high 34 points for North Gem.
The Blue Devils adjusted in the second half by pushing the pace and switching defenses to help bring home the win after losing to eventual state champion Lakeside on Friday.
“It was a deal where the kids were pretty frustrated from the night before, but they came out ready to go today,” Dietrich coach Wayne Dill said.
Dietrich finished the season 20-8. It was their eighth 20-win season in the last nine years.
Dietrich 18;18;18;24; - 78
North Gem 13;22;15;15; - 65
DIETRICH (78)
Brady Power 23, Rhys Dill 12, Raygn Robertson 5, Kyler Robertson 13, Jett Shaw 14, Cody Power 9, Layne Dilworth 2.
NORTH GEM (65)
Garrett Leavitt 5, Chayce Low 7, Logan Corta 11, Bridger Hatch 6, James Bodily 34, Ransom Cooper 3.
Mackay 62, Carey 54
CALDWELL — After a late night loser-out win over Timberline on Friday that sent the Panthers into the consolation championship game in the Class 1ADII state tournament at Caldwell High School, the Mackay Miners defeated Carey in the early Saturday morning game. The Panthers held the lead through the first half at 34-30 but were outscored by the Miners in the third quarter, 19-11.
Mackay went ahead for the first time at the 6:20 mark in the quarter and ended the period maintaining the lead, 49-45. The Miners won the second half scoring 32 and holding the Panthers to 20.
Carey junior Hunter Smith (15) and senior Brigham Parke (12) scored 27 of Carey's first half 34 points. Parke finished with 22 points including two three-pointers and 8-of-8 at the free throw line and Smith had 19 points hitting five 3-pointers. Mackay junior Chase Green sparked the Miners with a game-high 24 points and junior Kolton Holt pulled down a game-high 13 boards.
“We made a couple of costly turnovers that allowed them to get back in the game and we missed some rebounds,” said Carey coach Dick Simpson. “They made some shots when they needed. We played really well and fought to the end.”
The Miners out-rebounded the Panthers 34-26 and finished 53.5% shooting while the Panthers were at 30.9%. Carey hit 9-of-27 3-pointers they attempted.
Carey ends the season at 18-9
Mackay 12;18;19;13;- 62
Carey 17;17;11;9; - 54
CAREY (54)
Dallin Parke 7, Carson Simpson 4, Hunter Smith 19, Brigham Parke 22, Tate Squires 2
MACKAY (62)
Kyle Peterson 10, Nolan Moorman 7, Sereck Peterson 6, Jacoda Whitworth 5, Chase Green 24, Kolton Holt 8, Wyatt Warner 2
College baseball
Salt Lake Community College 8, CSI 2: The Bruins surged ahead with five runs across the third and fourth innings. Griffey Larsen went 2-for-3 for the Golden Eagles, and Zach Scmidt and Jackson Kohler each stole a base.
CSI dropped to 9-12 on the season and 1-7 in conference play.
College softball
CSI 8, Salt Lake Community College 2: Mya Washington went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs, Kaeley Loader went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, and Carley Croshaw and Nikki Zielinski each homered.
CSI 5, Salt Lake Community College 3: A four-run third inning helped propel the Golden Eagles to the win. Kylie Baumert and Kalena Shepherd each had two hits, and Mya Washington and Miranda Page each doubled.