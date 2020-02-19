Wednesday
Boys basketball
Snake River district tournament
Oakley 55, Shoshone 48
MURTAUGH — The Hornets advanced to next Monday's district championship game against Valley thanks to a strong defensive effort in the first half and solid free throw shooting in the second. Chandler Jones and Jace Robinson each scored 14 points for Oakley, and Tristin Schroeder had 18 to lead Shoshone.
The Indians will face Raft River next Monday.
Oakley 12;16;10;17; - 55
Shoshone 4;13;13;18; - 48
OAKLEY (55)
Chandler Jones 14, Jace Robinson 14, Corbin Bedke 9, Dalton Hunter 7, Caleb Arnell 5, Robert Wybenga 4, Payton Beck 2.
SHOSHONE (48)
Tristin Schroeder 18, Bryson Kerner 8, Alex Cruz 7, Denny Arroyo 7, Andrew Sant 4, Tyson Chapman 4.
Raft River 47, Glenns Ferry 40
MURTAUGH — Raft River stayed alive in the tournament behind 19 points from Justin Schumann and 11 from Ryan Spaeth. The Trojans will play Shoshone next Monday at the College of Southern Idaho at 6 p.m.
Glenns Ferry, whose season is over, got 18 points from Kody Henslee and 12 from Allan Deleon.
Raft River 5;6;18;18; - 47
Glenns Ferry 8;8;12;14; - 40
Sawtooth district tournament, at Shoshone High School
Carey 56, Hansen 54
Carey got a close win to advance to the district championship game against Lighthouse Christian next Wednesday. Hunter Smith had 22 points to lead the Panthers, and Dallin Parke scored 13.
Tom Gibson scored 17 points for Hansen, who will move to the elimination bracket, plays Murtaugh on Tuesday.
Hansen 12;14;14;14; - 54
Carey 12;11;16;17; - 56
HANSEN (54)

Cruz Huizar 2, Jonathan Camarillo 11, Jacob Pittman 2, Sam Wayment 12, Tom Gibson 17, Salvador Camarillo 10.
CAREY (56)
Dallin Parke 13, Carson Simpson 3, Hunter Smith 22, Brigham Parke 10, Tate Squires 4, Eli Cutler 4.
Camas County 85, Richfield 51
The Mushers rebounded from a loss the night before by putting together a strong first half. They led 54-35 at the break, and Trey Smith scored 33 of his 37 points in the first half. He added 10 assists and eight rebounds, and Breken Clarke poured in 28 points as well.
Carsn Perkes had 23 points to lead the Tigers, whose season is now over. Camas County will play Dietrich next Tuesday.
Camas County 27;27;16;15; - 85
Richfield 16;19;9;7; - 51
CAMAS COUNTY (85)
Dawson Kramer 2, Alex Robles 11, Breken Clarke 28, Trey Smith 37, Colby Thompson 4, Marcus Quinonez 2, Kaidin Baxter 1.
RICHFIELD (51)
Angel Melendrez 1, Carsn Perkes 23, Rance Allen 2, Clay Kent 12, Hudsun Lucero 13.
Lighthouse Christian 76, Dietrich 46
Lighthouse led by 11 at the half and steadily built its lead in the second half. Alex Shetler scored 21 points to lead the Lions, Collin Holloway had 19, and Casper Block added 14.
Lighthouse moved on to next Wednesday's district championship game against Carey while Dietrich will play an elimination game on Tuesday against Camas County.
Murtaugh 46, Sun Valley Community School 33
Murtaugh kept its season alive with the win. Kade Setoki and Kolby McClure each scored 12 points to pace the Red Devils. Sid Tomlinson led SVCS with 15 points. The Cutthroats' season ended with the loss and a 5-11 record.
Murtaugh will play next Tuesday against Hansen in another elimination game.
SVCS 10;5;5;13; - 33
Murtaugh 10;13;9;14; - 46
SVCS (33)
Sid Tomlinson 15, Braden Buchanan 5, Jamie More 4, Wilson Baker 3, Kyle Cohen 3, Walker Spoor 2, Eli Fuller 1.
MURTAUGH (46)
Kade Setoki 12, Kolby McClure 12, Hunter Andersen 9, Ty Stanger 7, Lewis Gomez 4, Wes Stanger 2.
