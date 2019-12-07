TWIN FALLS — An up-and-down day for the Twin Falls boys basketball team ended in heartbreak against Vallivue with a 62-61 loss at home.
After falling behind 10-0 early, taking the lead with 22 seconds left, then giving up a layup in the final seconds to fall behind 62-61, the Bruins still had a sliver of hope. But Haylen Walker's full-court shot rimmed in and out at the buzzer.
In a game with so many lead changes and momentum shifts, a full-court buzzer beater might not have seemed out of the ordinary. Still, it was the final 20 seconds of play that sealed the outcome of the game.
Tyler Robbins hit two free throws with 22 seconds to play to give Twin Falls a 61-60 lead. The Bruins then kept Vallivue from getting a shot until there were four seconds left. The ball went out of bounds on the sideline, and Vallivue had one last opportunity.
The inbounds pass was a lob to Shea Traudt, who got position right next to the basket and put in an easy basket before Walker's desperation heave nearly went down.
Twin Falls (2-1) had to battle back after falling behind early. Vallivue hit five three-pointers in the first quarter and took a 10-0 lead out of the gate. The Bruins hung in the game and chipped away at the lead.
Mason Swafford scored nine of his game-high 28 points in the first period. The exclamation point was a running three-pointer at the buzzer to cut the deficit to 18-16.
Then the Bruins took the lead in the second quarter on a three-pointer by Iradukunda Emery. Emery hit another three-pointer later in the quarter to increase the advantage to eight points.
Twin Falls coach Matt Harr said his defense was the key to fighting back.
"What it came down to was I thought we got back in the game by playing better defense and taking some charges," Harr said.
The two teams exchanged leads several times throughout the second half. Vallivue pushed its advantage to as much as eight points in the fourth quarter before Twin Falls closed the gap near the end, setting the stage for the wild final seconds.
At the end of the day though, Harr said he likes where his team is at. The Bruins graduated much of their roster from last year and are still 2-1 despite playing new faces.
"I couldn't be happier," Harr said. "We're two points away from being 3-0. Nobody outside of this gym is giving us a chance because we lost 99% of our scoring from last year. These guys play hard and they're fun to coach."
The win was Vallivue's first on the year. The Falcons moved to 1-1.
Twin Falls (61)
Iradukunda Emery 8, Nicholas Swensen 2, Jack Schnoor 1, Haylen Walker 11, Tyler Robbins 7, Ryker Anderson 2, Mason Swafford 28, Houston Jones 2.
Vallivue (61)
Jacob Martinez 6, Trace Harrison 3, Shea Traudt 12, Gavin Weisweaver 8, Allan Corral 3, Lan Larison 13, Jakin Calhoun 4, Mike Fitts 15.
