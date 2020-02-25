Kimberly rebounds past Filer for district title

TWIN FALLS — With the boys state basketball tournament approaching, Kimberly head coach Daren Garey said he wanted his team to go into the event with momentum. The Bulldogs will do just that as they beat Filer 59-45 Tuesday to win the Class 3A District IV tournament and earned the area’s top seed at next week’s tournament.
“We didn’t want to go into state with a two-game losing streak or just a one-game winning streak,” Garey said.
Kimberly won all three of its games in districts and avoided having to play Filer again, which they would have had to do if they lost on Tuesday. Instead, they took control of the game and earned a double-digit victory.
Ethan Arrington finished with a game-high 19 points, many of which came from attacking the offensive glass.
“One of the things we talk about is that we should win every rebounding battle,” Garey said. “I don’t know that we did that the first time we played Filer in the tournament, but we definitely did tonight. That was huge.”
Kimberly needed just two three-pointers on the night. They also knocked down 17 of 23 free throws.
The Bulldogs pushed their lead to as much as 16 points in the third quarter. Arrington scored on back-to-back possessions to give his team a 12-point advantage, and Filer struggled to get much closer the rest of the game.
Jaxon Bair had 10 of Kimberly’s 20 points in the third period.
“We let them get too many runs going and weren’t able to counter,” Filer coach Rob Anderson said.
Bair finished with 12 points for Kimberly, Jackson Cummins scored 10, and Dawson Cummins added 10.
Sophomore Tegun Tews had 12 points for Filer, who will still advance to the state tournament as the district’s second seed.
“Kimberly is definitely one of the best teams in the state, and the last two or three games, we were able to play with them,” Anderson said. “To keep that mentality going in, we’ve played with them, so we can play with anybody.”
Kimberly will play at 3 p.m. on March 5 to begin their tournament play at Meridian High School. Filer will play at 8 p.m.
Scoring
Filer: Teagan Anderson 1, Kelson Gillett 4, Binson Rountree 7, Austin Jarolimek 9, Austin Perkins 2, Joseph Bertao 4, Miguel Perez 6, Tegun Tews 12.
Kimberly: Dawson Cummins 10, Ethan Arrington 19, Peyton Bair 4, Jackson Cummins 11, Trevor Hammond 2, Jaxon Bair 12, Brant Etherington 1.