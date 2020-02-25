Kimberly rebounds past Filer for district title

TWIN FALLS — With the boys state basketball tournament approaching, Kimberly head coach Daren Garey said he wanted his team to go into the event with momentum. The Bulldogs will do just that as they beat Filer 59-45 Tuesday to win the Class 3A District IV tournament and earned the area’s top seed at next week’s tournament.

“We didn’t want to go into state with a two-game losing streak or just a one-game winning streak,” Garey said.

Kimberly won all three of its games in districts and avoided having to play Filer again, which they would have had to do if they lost on Tuesday. Instead, they took control of the game and earned a double-digit victory.

Ethan Arrington finished with a game-high 19 points, many of which came from attacking the offensive glass.

“One of the things we talk about is that we should win every rebounding battle,” Garey said. “I don’t know that we did that the first time we played Filer in the tournament, but we definitely did tonight. That was huge.”

Kimberly needed just two three-pointers on the night. They also knocked down 17 of 23 free throws.