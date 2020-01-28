KIMBERLY — There was a distinctive moment when the momentum shifted in favor of Kimberly in the team's 63-41 win over Filer Tuesday evening.
The Bulldogs trailed 12-10 in the second quarter after struggling to begin the game. They weren't hitting their shots, and Filer had the early advantage. The Wildcats got one three-pointer each from Teagan Anderson and Kelson Gillett to help build their lead.
Then, Kimberly's Dawson Cummins managed a steal, glided down the court and threw down a two-handed slam dunk to tie the game.
The move foreshadowed what was to come for the Bulldogs. Not only did it ignite a 9-0 run that gave the team a lead they would not surrender for the rest of the game, but it jump-started them on both the offensive and defensive ends of the court.
The dunk was the first of the game and the only one of the half for Cummins, Idaho's defending Class 3A player of the year. He finished the game with 14 points, including two three-pointers in the second half.
"It was about energy and having the right mentality," senior Brant Etherington said. "We just had to play as a team"
Etherington scored a game-high 19 points, 11 of which came in the second quarter as Kimberly started to heat up.
The senior missed his first few shots, but eventually hit three three-pointers in the second quarter. He hit back-to-back shots, then Peyton Bair pulled off a steal and a layup to push the lead to 27-16 at halftime.
"I was off, but my teammates trusted me, and I trusted my shot and it starting going in toward the end," Etherington said.
Overall, Kimberly won the second quarter 19-6. They kept their foot on the gas in the third quarter, scoring 23 points to Filer's 13.
It wasn't only the long-range game that worked in Kimberly's favor, though. Their post players, including Bair, were dominant at rebounding. Bair scored 15 points, all of which came around the basket.
"Offensive rebounds were big," Etherington said. "We did good crashing the boards"
Kimberly improved to 13-1 on the season. The Bulldogs, a team that has consistently been ranked near the top of the Class 3A media poll this season, have withstood almost every test thrown at them this year. Their only loss came to Class 4A Canyon Ridge, and they defeated Sugar-Salem, one of the other top teams in the class, on the road already.
Kimberly will host Sugar-Salem in a rematch on Saturday.
Tegun Tews had nine points to lead Filer, and Teagan Anderson and Austin Jarolimek each finished with eight.
Scoring
Filer: Teagan Anderson 8, Kelson Gillett 5, Binson Rountree 2, Austin Jarolimek 8, Austin Perkins 4, Joseph Bertao 2, Miguel Perez 5, Tegun Tews 9.
Kimberly: Dallin Weaver 4, Dawsom Cummins 14, Ethan Arrington 2, Payton Bair 15, Jackson Cummins 2, Trevor Hammond 2, Jaxon Bair 4, Brant Etherington 19.
