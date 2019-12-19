KIMBERLY — The court was a little rough for the Kimberly boys basketball team early on in Thursday’s game against Snake River, but once the Bulldogs found their groove, they came away with a gritty 71-60 win.
The Panthers led 19-12 after the first quarter, and Kimberly coach Daren Garey said he was not completely surprised since his team was coming off some easy wins.
“We were a little worried about having a sluggish start, and we did exactly that,” Garey said. “We had a little bit of a sluggish first quarter. I kind of didn’t worry about it because I knew we could trust our guys.
“They’re really competitive kids, and they know when it’s time to bear down and get it done.”
Kimberly responded by winning the second quarter, thanks in part to two three-pointers from Brant Etherington and one from Dawson Cummins. Cummins’ shot came just before the halftime buzzer. He came open on an inbounds pass and drained the shot from the top of the key to cut the deficit to 32-30.
Then, after a back-and-forth third quarter, Kimberly surged ahead in the final two minutes of the game.
Etherington had a four-point play with 1:32 remaining to give the Bulldogs a 64-60 lead, then Cummins and Jaxon Bair each had layups to solidify the lead.
Kimberly outscored Snake River 25-10 in the fourth quarter.
“We just realized what we had to do and how we had to execute, so we just came out and battled,” Cummins said of the win. “That’s what’s in this team. It’s a big game, so we all probably had some nerves coming out. We just had to settle in as a team and find our rhythm.”
Cummins scored a game-high 23 points to lead Kimberly. The defending Class 3A player of the year in Idaho struggled a bit from the three-point line, but he was still able to attack the basket and hit big shots.
Etherington finished with 20 points, including four three-pointers. Two of his fourth quarter baskets were and-one opportunities.
Peyton Bair added 11 points.
Noah Watt scored 16 points for Snake River, and Treyton Young finished with 14.
The win improved Kimberly to 6-0 on the season, and the Bulldogs are now off for Christmas break.
“We had our key guys step up and make really fantastic plays,” Garey said.
Box score
Kimberly 12;18;16;25;—71
Snake River 19;13;18;10;—60
Kimberly (71)
Dallin Weaver 2, Dawsom Cummins 23, Ethan Arrington 7, Peyton Bair 11, McKade Huft 1, Trevor Hammond 4, Ethan Hetherington 4, Brant Etherington 20.
Snake River (60)
Treyton Young 14, Michael Ibarra 6, Noah Watt 16, Cody Anderson 1, Chandler Coombs 8, Trey Poulter 6, Joseph Anderson 2, Bridger Wray 7.
