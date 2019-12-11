TWIN FALLS — The high school boys basketball season has been underway for more than a week. Here is a look at what to expect from the teams around the Magic Valley as the season gets going.
Class 4A
The Great Basin Conference has a good mix of proven factors and unknowns.
Twin Falls is replacing nearly all of its contributing roster from a year ago, including co-conference player of the year Mitchell Brizee and first-team player Faust Ystueta. Coach Matt Harr said his team will rely on a squad of young players to step up and earn their roles as the season progresses.
Burley will be led by Boise State signee Jace Whiting, who averaged 21 points and nine rebounds per game last year. The Bobcats have some height to work with as well, including Creighton Hansen (6-foot-6), Hunter Hansen (6-foot-5) and Steve Ramirez (6-foot-5). While the team finished with just six wins last year, coach Trent Whiting is optimistic with plenty of returning players who made contributions a year ago.
Minico will break in first-year head coach Brady Trenkle, who is coming from an assistant coaching job at Youngstown State University. But the Spartans will have plenty to work with, including nine seniors who are used to playing together. Kasen Carpenter (signed to play at CSI) and Rylan Chandler both earned all-conference honors last year.
Jerome hopes to improve on its three-win season from last year, and coach Joe Messick said his team will rely heavily on perimeter play with its lack of size inside. Four senior guards — Garrett Elison, Xander Whitby, Angel Moreno and Stockton Lott — will help anchor the rotation, and freshman Scotty Cook has already played a sizable role this season.
Wood River is led by senior second-team all-conference returner Johnny Radford, who already has a 47-point game this season. Canyon Ridge has a seven-person senior class, led by 6-foot-6 Louie Cresto.
Class 3A
Kimberly will look to lead the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference again after placing third in Class 3A at state last year. The Bulldogs have the talent back to make another run, including reigning 3A player of the year Dawson Cummins and all-conference players Peyton Bair and Brant Etherington. Coach Daren Garey said his team lost some key role players from last year, but there are some exciting young players from the junior varsity squad that could take their place.
Buhl made it to the state play-in game last year before losing but will bring back some key athletes, including senior Jade Juker and junior Drexler Jaynes.
Filer has six seniors on its team, as well as some experience, especially at guard. Miguel Perez can get hot from outside, and Teagan Anderson plays a big role as well. Gooding coach Chris Comstock said his team has good chemistry and loves to share the ball, something he hopes to build on.
You have free articles remaining.
Class 2A
The two-team Canyon Conference duel between Declo and Wendell could be tight this year. Declo qualified for the state tournament and finished with a record of 16-9 last year, but coach Jacoby Fox said he will be using a lot of new faces. Tyler Andersen and Sam Mallory will likely anchor the lineup. Wendell should be improved as well, with Zane Kelsey and Zade Swainton each returning after playing significantly as underclassmen a year ago.
Class 1A Division I
The Snake River Conference’s only state tournament team from last year, Valley, graduated nine seniors, so coach Brian Hardy will have a fresh slate of players on board. Meanwhile, Raft River, Oakley and Shoshone all will bring back a lot of players from last season.
Oakley returns Chandler Jones, the only first-team all-conference player from last season to not graduate, as well as 6-foot-3 center Dalton Hunter and plenty of players who have seen varsity action before. Raft River has a solid core of experienced players as well, including senior Justin Schumann and junior Ryan Spaeth.
Class 1A Division II
Defending state champion Lighthouse Christian is coming off of a 26-0 season and has a strong returning roster. But senior Tyler Munsee suffered an injury in football that will keep him out for the entire basketball season.
That isn’t to say that the Lions are in trouble. Casper Block, the reigning Sawtooth Conference player of the year as well as an all-state selection, will be back, as will junior guard Collin Holloway, who was also an all-state player. Alex Shetler and Logan Stephens are back as well.
Carey has the looks of a strong team as well, along with an experienced roster. Carson Simpson, Brigham Parke, Hunter Smith and Dallin Parke all earned an all-conference honor of some kind last year.
Camas County could be formidable, too. The Mushers made the state play-in game last year and finished with a record of 15-8. They return senior Trey Smith (18.9 points per game) and Breken Clarke (nine points per game). Coach Jamon Frostenson said his team is athletic and smart, but they need to develop scoring options outside of Smith to be as successful as possible.
Dietrich was young last year but gained some valuable experience in an 8-15 season. Brady Power scored 20 points per game and had 9.6 rebounds at 5-foot-11, and Raygn Robertson averaged 13 points per game and is a strong defender. Coach Wayne Dill said a lot of aspects of the team have improved from a year ago, including depth, quickness, and ball handling.
Hagerman coach Cody Nelson said his team showed some promise last year, but had trouble stringing together four quarters of a game. They will be led by Bryant Osborne (16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds) and Derek Herrington (8.2 points, 6.4 rebounds), one of the top post duos in the conference.
Hansen could make some noise as well. Jonathan Camarillo, a junior who averaged nearly 22 points per game last year, will be influential, although he is dealing with an injury to start the season. Meanwhile, first-year head coach Jesus Guerrero will rely on the services of a young team, though senior Sam Wayment could help lead the way.
Murtaugh returns first team all-conference guard Kolby McClure, while Richfield and Castleford will build with young rosters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.