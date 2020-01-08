This week’s editions of the boys and girls high school basketball media polls are here. Minico is back in the fifth-place spot in Class 4A, and undefeated Kimberly remains second in Class 3A.
In Class 1A Division I, Oakley stayed put in fourth place, and Lighthouse Christian and Carey had the third and fourth spots respectively in Division II.
All votes for the boys’ poll are from the state’s media members and reflect the team’s records and seasons through Monday, Jan. 6.
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (7) 9-1 35 2
2. Borah 8-1 25 1
3. Post Falls 11-2 20 4
4. Rigby 8-1 13 3
5. Meridian 8-1 11 5
Others receiving votes: Eagle 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Preston (5) 10-1 33 1
2. Middleton (2) 6-2 28 2
3. Lakeland 10-0 18 4
4. Idaho Falls 6-1 13 —
5. Minico 7-2 6 —
Others receiving votes: Nampa 5, Pocatello 1, Kuna 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Fruitland (5) 9-1 33 1
2. Kimberly (2) 7-0 29 2
3. Sugar-Salem 7-1 22 3
4. South Fremont 6-2 11 4
5. Snake River 5-3 8 t-5
Others receiving votes: Kellogg 1, Teton 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. North Fremont (4) 6-1 31 1
2. Nampa Christian (2) 9-1 27 5
3. Melba 7-2 16 4
4. Bear Lake 6-4 12 t-2
5. West Side (1) 6-2 10 —
Others receiving votes: St. Maries 4, McCall-Donnelly 2, Malad 2, Marsing 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Potlatch (3) 7-1 31 1
2. Ambrose (4) 10-1 30 2
3. Lapwai 6-2 22 3
4. Oakley 7-2 15 4
5. Prairie 5-3 3 5
Others receiving votes: Valley 3, Shoshone 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Garden Valley (6) 6-1 33 1
2. Lakeside 6-0 25 2
3. Lighthouse Christian (1) 8-4 23 3
4. Carey 7-4 8 —
5. North Gem 7-1 5 —
Others receiving votes: Dietrich 4, Timberline 3, Council 2, Genesis Prep 1, Cascade 1.
Voters: Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal; Brandon Walton, Idaho Press; Allan Steele, (Idaho Falls) Post Register; Ben Jones, (Twin Falls) Times-News; Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com.
Girls
In the girls’ poll, Carey is the only Magic Valley team to make the rankings in any class. The Panthers clocked in at number one in Class 1A Division II.
All votes are from statewide media members based on seasons and records through Tuesday, Jan. 7.
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Timberline (5) 13-1 32 1
2. Mountain View (1) 10-2 27 2
3. Boise (1) 10-3 23 3
4. Meridian 9-5 9 -
T-5. Lake City 8-5 5 5
T-5. Coeur d’Alene 11-3 5 4
Other receiving votes: Rigby 2, Eagle 1, Post Falls 1
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Bonneville (6) 12-0 34 2
2. Century (1) 8-3 23 1
3. Caldwell 10-2 15 -
4. Preston 12-2 13 4
5. Blackfoot 9-4 8 3
Other receiving votes: Twin Falls 7, Kuna 3, Middleton 2
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (7) 11-1 35 1
2. Parma 11-2 25 2
3. Timberlake 9-4 24 3
4. Teton 10-4 12 4
5. Kellogg 7-3 8 5
Other receiving votes: Snake River 1
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Soda Springs (6) 11-2 34 1
2. Cole Valley (1) 11-3 28 3
3. Melba 12-2 21 2
4. Grangeville 10-2 11 4
5. Nampa Christian 9-4 5 -
Other receiving votes: Bear Lake 4, New Plymouth 2
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (6) 11-1 34 1
2. Prairie 7-2 24 2
T-3. Rimrock (1) 12-0 18 4
T-3. Grace 11-3 18 3
5. Notus 8-2 5 -
Other receiving votes: Greenleaf 3, Liberty Charter 2
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (6) 9-1 34 1
2. Tri-Valley (1) 10-2 19 2
3. Rockland 11-2 17 3
4. Kendrick 9-2 16 4
5. Mackay 8-2 15 5
Other receiving votes: Camas County 2, Lakeside 1, Salmon River 1
Voters: Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Marlowe Hereford, Idaho Falls Post Register; Ben Jones, Times-News; Brandon Walton, Idaho Press; Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Paul Kingsbury, Idahosports.com.
