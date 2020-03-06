Filer falls in semis to Sugar-Salem

MERIDIAN — Filer’s first trip to the state tournament in six years began with a first-round win on Thursday, and the team’s quest for a title came to a halt with a 48-36 loss to Sugar-Salem in Friday’s state quarterfinal game. The Wildcats will play for third place on Saturday.

Filer trailed by just one point at halftime, but the Diggers used a 12-5 third quarter to get some breathing room as Filer struggled on offense, shooting just 26% from the field for the game.

“The defensive game plan we had was to take their best two players away,” Filer coach Rob Anderson said. “I feel like we executed that pretty well. They were able to have other kids step up a little bit, and that’s where we got stuck a little bit.”

Sugar-Salem had eight different players score, and several of them stepped up at different moments. Tanner Harris had 10 points and 12 rebounds to lead the way.

The Diggers extended their lead to double digits with 6:30 left in the game, and they were able to keep Filer at arm’s length the rest of the way.

The Wildcats (11-15) had a balanced attack that started their game off strong. Four different players scored in the first quarter, and Austin Jarolimek had 14 to lead the way. Miguel Perez had 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

