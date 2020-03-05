Fast start not enough, Oakley falls to Lapwai

Surrounded by Lapwai defenders, Oakley senior Dalton Hunter puts the ball up for two points in the first game of the 1A Division 1 quarterfinals on Thursday during the boys state basketball tournament at Vallivue High School in Nampa. Lapwai defeated Oakley 52-44.
Oakley senior Chandler Jones tries to push past Lapwai sophomore Kross Taylor in the first game of the 1A Division 1 quarterfinals on Thursday, during the boys state basketball tournament at Vallivue High School in Nampa. Lapwai defeated Oakley 52-44.
Oakley senior Chandler Jones shoots past Lapwai junior JC Sobotta in the first game of the 1A Division 1 quarterfinals on Thursday during the boys state basketball tournament at Vallivue High School in Nampa. Lapwai defeated Oakley 52-44.
Oakley reacts to a call from the officials in the first game of the 1A Division 1 quarterfinals against Lapwai on Thursday during the boys state basketball tournament at Vallivue High School in Nampa. Lapwai defeated Oakley 52-44.
Oakley sophomore Payton Beck fist-bumps the refs before the start of the 1A Division 1 quarterfinals game against Lapwai on Thursday during the boys state basketball tournament at Vallivue High School in Nampa. Lapwai defeated Oakley 52-44.
CALDWELL — It was a tale of two halves for Oakley in their 52-44 Class 1A Division I first-round state tournament loss to Lapwai on Thursday.
In the the first half, the team jumped out to a 16-0 lead on 4-of-6 made three-pointers to proceed to the break with a 29-15 lead.
But in the second half — which Lapwai won 37-15 — they shot 71% from the field, and made 15-of-17 free throws.
“We did a really good job in the first half, but the momentum in the second half kind of swung their way,” Oakley coach Jeff Bedke said. “We were ready to go and we had a really good plan, but we just couldn’t hit shots in the second half.”
The Hornets’ strong start was a perfect storm of offense and defense. They kept the Wildcats from some quality shot attempts, and Chandler Jones, Robert Wybenga, Corbin Bedke, Caleb Arnell and Jace Robinson each knocked down a first-quarter three-pointer. Lapwai didn’t score until less than three minutes remained in the opening period.
Lapwai’s Titus Yearout — who came into the tournament averaging 29 points per game — managed just five in the first half.
But the tides began to turn for the Wildcats in the second half. Yearout scored 15 points after the break, including 8-of-8 from the line, to finish with a game-high 20 points. Lapwai went on an 11-0 run in the fourth quarter that sealed the lead.
Meanwhile, The Hornets struggled to get any shots to fall. They went just 1-for-8 from the three-point line in the second half and shot 26% overall, a stark drop-off from their 50% first half.
Wybenga had 10 points to lead Oakley. Jones and Robinson each had nine points, with Robinson adding five rebounds and Jones adding three assists.
The Hornets will move to the consolation bracket, where they will face Liberty Charter on Friday at Vallivue High School. Lapwai advanced to the state semifinal where they will play Grace at 6:15 p.m.
“It’s been great for us,” Coach Bedke said of his team’s state tournament run. “It’s been three years since we’ve been here. It’s a tough loss, but we’ll regroup for tomorrow. This meant a lot to them.”
Scoring
Lapwai: Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 1, Titus Yearout 20, Kross Taylor 5, Lydell Mitchell 8, JC Sobotta 6, Robert Denunzio 2, Alexander Ellenwood 10.
