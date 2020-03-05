Fast start not enough, Oakley falls to Lapwai

CALDWELL — It was a tale of two halves for Oakley in their 52-44 Class 1A Division I first-round state tournament loss to Lapwai on Thursday.

In the the first half, the team jumped out to a 16-0 lead on 4-of-6 made three-pointers to proceed to the break with a 29-15 lead.

But in the second half — which Lapwai won 37-15 — they shot 71% from the field, and made 15-of-17 free throws.

“We did a really good job in the first half, but the momentum in the second half kind of swung their way,” Oakley coach Jeff Bedke said. “We were ready to go and we had a really good plan, but we just couldn’t hit shots in the second half.”

The Hornets’ strong start was a perfect storm of offense and defense. They kept the Wildcats from some quality shot attempts, and Chandler Jones, Robert Wybenga, Corbin Bedke, Caleb Arnell and Jace Robinson each knocked down a first-quarter three-pointer. Lapwai didn’t score until less than three minutes remained in the opening period.

Lapwai’s Titus Yearout — who came into the tournament averaging 29 points per game — managed just five in the first half.