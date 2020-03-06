Dietrich loses momentum, falls to undefeated Lakeside in semis

CALDWELL — Just two weeks ago, the Dietrich boys basketball team was on the verge of elimination in the Sawtooth district tournament.

Then, after a late postseason surge that included beating defending state champion, Lighthouse Christian, to advance to state, the Blue Devils stood toe-for-toe with top-ranked and undefeated Lakeside in Friday’s Class 1A Division II state semifinal game.

But Lakeside carried the second half and came away with a 76-59 win to advance to the state championship.

Dietrich came out strong in the first half and held the Knights, who average 78 points per game, to just 28 in the first half. Lakeside led 28-25 at halftime.

But the Knights adjusted in the second half. They hit 21-of-35 shots and extended their lead to double digits in the third quarter.

“Number one (Lakeside’s Vander Brown) was able to get into the key and loosen things up,” Dietrich coach Wayne Dill said. “They went through a streak in the second half where it didn’t matter if they were shooting threes or jumpers — the ball went in the hole.”

All 11 of Lakeside’s baskets in the third quarter were two-pointers. Talon Twoteeth — who scored a team-high 24 points — had eight points in the quarter.

