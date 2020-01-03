TWIN FALLS — After a back-and-forth first quarter, the Canyon Ridge boys put on a clinic in the second quarter to pull away from Buhl on the way to a 77-47 win Friday night.
Canyon Ridge outscored the Indians 27-13 in the second period. There were several factors working in the Riverhawks' favor over that stretch.
They knocked down seven free throws, forced several turnovers, and scored on a trio of timely three-pointers from River Osen and Sam Mark. Osen hit two in the quarter, including one with 3:45 remaining to push the lead to 31-20, then Mark hit one to bring the lead to 34-20 on the next possession.
"We had 15 turnovers and gave up 11 offensive rebounds in the first half, so that's 26 extra possessions," Buhl coach Dan Winn said. "That's too many extra opportunities for them."
Much of Buhl's scoring came from outside. Sophomore Jake Kelsey hit four three-pointers for a team-high 16 points, and seven of the Indians' 17 field goals came from beyond the arc.
Meanwhile, Canyon Ridge scored in all different ways and from many sources. Nine different players scored, led by Sheldon Flanary with 15, and River Osen with 14. Osen made four three-pointers.
"We feel like that's one of our biggest strengths, that we have so many guys that can score," Canyon Ridge coach Darren VanHofwegen said. "We can spread it around."
Canyon Ridge's 6-foot-6 center, Louie Cresto, had a quiet game by his standards with just a pair of free throws, but the senior said his numbers don't matter when the whole team plays well.
"We shot the ball well, really well in the second half," Cresto said. "We've been working on some new defenses and zones, and we got a lot of turnovers and deflections. We've just been playing hard."
