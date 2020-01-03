{{featured_button_text}}
Boys Basketball - Buhl vs. Canyon Ridge

Canyon Ridge's Sheldon Flanary brings down a board against Buhl's Edgar Hernandez Friday night at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — After a back-and-forth first quarter, the Canyon Ridge boys put on a clinic in the second quarter to pull away from Buhl on the way to a 77-47 win Friday night.

Canyon Ridge outscored the Indians 27-13 in the second period. There were several factors working in the Riverhawks' favor over that stretch.

They knocked down seven free throws, forced several turnovers, and scored on a trio of timely three-pointers from River Osen and Sam Mark. Osen hit two in the quarter, including one with 3:45 remaining to push the lead to 31-20, then Mark hit one to bring the lead to 34-20 on the next possession.

"We had 15 turnovers and gave up 11 offensive rebounds in the first half, so that's 26 extra possessions," Buhl coach Dan Winn said. "That's too many extra opportunities for them."

Much of Buhl's scoring came from outside. Sophomore Jake Kelsey hit four three-pointers for a team-high 16 points, and seven of the Indians' 17 field goals came from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, Canyon Ridge scored in all different ways and from many sources. Nine different players scored, led by Sheldon Flanary with 15, and River Osen with 14. Osen made four three-pointers.

"We feel like that's one of our biggest strengths, that we have so many guys that can score," Canyon Ridge coach Darren VanHofwegen said. "We can spread it around."

Canyon Ridge's 6-foot-6 center, Louie Cresto, had a quiet game by his standards with just a pair of free throws, but the senior said his numbers don't matter when the whole team plays well. 

"We shot the ball well, really well in the second half," Cresto said. "We've been working on some new defenses and zones, and we got a lot of turnovers and deflections. We've just been playing hard."

The Riverhawks shot 15 second-half free throws. They reached the bonus early in the third quarter as Buhl committed eight fouls in the first four minutes of the second half. 

Canyon Ridge continued to feast off turnovers in the second half. Senior Ryker Holtzen had seven straight points in the fourth quarter and scored 11 overall.

While Buhl played better for much of the third quarter, Canyon Ridge held on to the momentum in the fourth, where they outscored their opponent 18-7.

"You've got to give Canyon Ridge credit," Winn said. "They took it to us and played well."

Box score

Buhl: Drexler Jaynes 11, Edgar Hernandez 2, Eli Azevedo 4, Jake Kelsey 16, Joe Armitage 3, Jade Juker 7, Trey Nye 4.

Canyon Ridge: Sam Mark 10, River Osen 14, Sheldon Flanary 15, Aaron Barnes 9, Bam Kondracki 4, Brody Osen 7, Ryker Holtzen 11, Jayden Kelso 5, Louie Cresto 2.

