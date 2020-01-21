TWIN FALLS — Coming into Tuesday’s game, the Canyon Ridge boys basketball team had never beaten Twin Falls in the program’s entire varsity history.
But there is a first time for everything.
The Riverhawks mounted a second-half comeback on the road and came away with a 65-59 win in front of a near-capacity crowd for their first win over their cross-town rival since Canyon Ridge opened in 2009.
“I’m so excited for our kids and our community, just everybody that’s bought into everything that we’ve done,” Canyon Ridge coach Darren Van Hofwegen said.
Twin Falls led by nine points at halftime and went into the break on a 5-0 run. Mason Swafford hit a three-pointer, then scored on a fast break layup at the buzzer to push the score to 34-25.
“The first half, we were a little nervous and had to get the jitters out,” Canyon Ridge senior River Osen said. “We were getting out-hustled on the 50-50 balls, and we knew if we were going to win this game, we had to get going.”
Canyon Ridge came out with more energy in the second half. As the intensity picked up, so did both teams’ shooting after neither shot particularly well in the first half.
At one point in the third quarter, the two teams combined to make six straight three-pointers. Aaron Barnes scored two of them for Canyon Ridge, and Sheldon Flanary — who scored all of his team-high 15 points in the second half — hit the other two. Iradukunda Emery and Jack Schnoor each hit a three-pointer for the Bruins.
One of Barnes’ shots gave the Riverhawks their first lead of the game at 45-42. They steadily extended their advantage the rest of the way and held a six-point lead with two minutes left. They remained poised in the final moments of the game against Twin Falls’ pressure and knocked down 7-of-8 free throws in the final two minutes.
“We’ve been learning from mistakes,” Van Hofwegen said. “We’ve lost games where we can’t make free throws in the first or second quarter and it catches up to us.”
You have free articles remaining.
Seven different players scored for Canyon Ridge, and none of them had a particularly dominant game. But that’s exactly how the Riverhawks’ program is built, Van Hofwegen said.
“We’ve got a lot of different parts,” the coach said. “We can rebound, we can score, we can get some bench minutes from some guys. When you put all that together, no one part is more important than another. That’s how we do it — always a collective team effort.”
Osen agreed with his coach’s perspective.
“Everyone knows where everyone’s going to be on the floor, and we just have the trust in our teammates to make a play,” Osen said.
Freshman Zach Ball led Twin Falls with 14 points, including 6-of-7 from the free-throw line, and Emery had 13 points, including three three-pointers.
Both Canyon Ridge and Twin Falls are 6-7 this season after Tuesday.
Scoring
Canyon Ridge: River Osen 8, Sheldon Flanary 15, Aaron Barnes 8, Steven Garrett-Lagrone 2, Bam Kondracki 9, Ryker Holtzen 14, Louie Cresto 8.
Twin Falls: Iradukunda Emery 13, Nick Swensen 4, Jack Schnoor 6, Haylen Walker 11, Mason Swafford 9, Riley Hubsmith 2, Zach Ball 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.