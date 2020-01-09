JEROME — The Jerome boys basketball team had a seemingly perfect storm at play to pull an upset over Burley on Thursday.
The Tigers shot 55% from the three-point line. Burley’s Jace Whiting, a Boise State signee, hit just 1-of-9 three-pointers, and Jerome led for the vast majority of the game.
But Burley eventually came away with a 65-59 win, thanks to some last-second defense and free throw shooting.
“To be honest with you, I don’t know how we got the win, but our guys found a way,” Burley coach Trent Whiting said. “We had a couple of key plays defensively.”
Jace Whiting still managed to score 36 points, including 13-of-16 from the free throw line.
Jerome had two possessions in the final 20 seconds of the game trailing by one score, but they turned the ball over on both of them. Whiting hit both free throws to push his team’s lead to 62-59, then scored on an and-one with less than two seconds remaining to put the game out of reach.
“Jace didn’t shoot well, but I thought we did a good job of creating some touches down low where we could finish,” Coach Whiting said. “Then our defense was the deciding factor.”
Jerome had the lead for much of the game, though. They hit seven three-pointers in the first half, including two each from Jarom Wallace, Michael Lloyd and Scott Cook.
Lloyd finished the game with five scores from long range and a team-high 20 points.
“We did a fantastic job of controlling the tempo,” Jerome coach Joe Messick said. “We didn’t let Burley get out and run, and didn’t give up transition buckets for the most part. That was what allowed us to have a chance.”
But Burley switched to a full-court press that the team maintained for much of the rest of the game, ultimately halting Jerome’s rhythm by creating turnovers.
Burley took its decisive lead with 48 seconds left on a three-pointer from the corner by Jarrett Orthman.
Messick said he felt like the game was still a step in the right direction for his team, which is 2-9 this year. The Tigers’ last five losses have come by less than 10 points, including a one-point loss to Twin Falls on Wednesday.
“I’m pretty pleased with our effort and how far this group has come, especially when we’re putting a freshman and two sophomores on the floor,” he said. “I feel pretty good about it, but obviously you want to win the game.”
Scoring
Burley: Creighton Hansen 15, Jarrett Orthman 7, Hunter Hansen 2, McCray Mort 3, Jace Whiting 36, Sawyr Hansen 2.
Jerome: Jarom Wallace 6, Stockton Lott 1, Garrett Elison 2, Scott Cook 10, Michael Lloyd 20, Xander Whitby 10, Gavin Capps 10.
