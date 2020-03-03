Boys state tournament, IHSAA activities to continue as planned amid coronavirus threat

TWIN FALLS — All of the Idaho High School Activities Association's upcoming activities, including the boys state basketball tournament, will continue as planned despite concerns of the possible spread of coronavirus, according to a Tuesday news release from the organization.

The boys state tournament is scheduled to take place Thursday through Saturday in the Boise area. The state debate championships are set for March 13-14 at Boise High School, and the state cheer championships will be March 20 in Nampa with state dance on March 21.

"The safety of participants and fans is the primary focus of our organization and we encourage those planning to attend to follow the Prevention Guidelines distributed by the Center for Disease Control," the news release said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The release also encouraged participants, staff and spectators to stay away from the events if they have a fever or cough.

Thursday and Friday's boys state tournament games will take place at various high schools across the Treasure Valley, with Class 5A playing at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. All of the championship games on Saturday will be played at the Idaho Center.