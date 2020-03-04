Boys state basketball preview: What to watch for

TWIN FALLS — Tournament time is here.
Thursday marks the beginning of the high school boys state basketball championships for Idaho. Six Magic Valley teams across four different classes will compete for a title.
Games begin at 1:15 p.m. Thursday and are spread out across various high schools in the Boise area. Here is a look at what to expect from each team and each one’s path to a title.
Class 4A
Minico Spartans
Record: 17-7
State seed: District 4-5 runner-up
Coach: Brady Trenkle, first season
Key players: G/F Kasen Carpenter, sr.; G Rylan Chandler, sr.; F Phillip Boettcher, sr.; G Brevin Trenkle, fr.
First-round game: Moscow, 6:15 p.m. at Borah High School
Outlook: In head coach Brady Trenkle’s first season, Minico emerged as the only Magic Valley team from the Great Basin Conference to make it to the tournament. They are led by a strong, deep senior class that has been playing together for a long time.
Kasen Carpenter — who has signed to play at the College of Southern Idaho — is one of the top players in the class. The senior averages 16.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Phillip Boettcher is a solid force inside with averages of 11.2 points and 8.9 rebounds per game, and Rylan Chandler does a little bit of everything, averaging 10.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.
The Spartans will face Moscow in the first round. The Bears are red-hot coming into the tournament with wins in 10 of their last 11 games. Moscow is a strong defensive team with great adaptability that will likely try to keep the ball out of Carpenter’s hands.
The favorite in Class 4A is Preston, which has been in the state championship game each of the last four years. The Indians swept Minico at the teams’ three encounters this year, including the district title game, although Minico was close behind in each of the last two games. A potential rematch would not take place until the championship game.
Class 3A
Kimberly Bulldogs
Record: 21-1
State seed: District 4 champion
Coach: Daren Garey, sixth season
Key players: G Dawson Cummins, sr.; P Peyton Bair, sr.; G Brant Etherington, sr.
First-round game: Marsh Valley, 3 p.m. at Meridian High School
Outlook: One of the top teams in Class 3A all season, Kimberly went undefeated in SCIC conference play, with its only loss to Class 4A Canyon Ridge. The Bulldogs placed third at last year’s state tournament and were the runner-up team the year before.
Dawson Cummins leads the charge. The defending Class 3A player of the year and a statewide all-star game selection this year is one of three players to average double-figure scoring, along with Peyton Bair and Brant Etherington.
Cummins and Etherington are strong outside shooters, and Bair and a few other players are outstanding rebounders who thrive on second-chance points.
Marsh Valley, the Bulldogs’ first-round opponent, has been playing well since December. The Eagles have a record of 15-4 since December and the third-best scoring offense in the class. If Kimberly can get past Marsh Valley, a potential semifinal matchup with Fruitland, the top-ranked team in Class 3A, would be next.
One final note: The Bulldogs are 8-0 against teams in the state tournament field this year.
Filer Wildcats
Record: 10-14
State seed: District 4 runner-up
Coach: Rob Anderson, third season
Key players: P/G Austin Jarolimek, sr.; G Teagan Anderson, sr.; G. Miguel Perez, sr.; G. Kelson Gillett, jr.; P/G Tegun Tews, so.
First-round game: Homedale, 8 p.m. at Meridian High School
Outlook: Filer kept its season and its state tournament hopes alive with a two-point win over Gooding in the district tournament, thanks to a buzzer-beater by Binson Rountree. They then dropped the district championship game to Kimberly, but qualified for state as the district’s second seed.
The Wildcats have never won a state championship, and in order to do so this year, they will need to get past Homedale, which is fresh off one of the biggest upsets in Idaho high school basketball this season. The Trojans beat top-ranked Fruitland in the District 3 championship game. But Homedale is 11-12 this season, making this the only matchup in Class 3A that is between two teams with sub-.500 records.
Filer can get hot from outside, and Teagan Anderson and Miguel Perez are a pair of strong senior shooters.
Class 1A Division I
Oakley Hornets
Record: 17-6
State seed: District 4 champion
Coach: Jeff Bedke
Key players: G Chandler Jones, sr.; P Robert Wybenga, jr.; G/P Corbin Bedke, jr.; G/P Jace Robinson, jr.
First-round game: Lapwai, 1:15 p.m. at Vallivue High School
Outlook: Oakley split its first two meetings with Snake River Conference foe Valley, then outlasted the Vikings when it mattered most with a 51-46 win in double-overtime for the district championship. Each of the Hornets’ last three wins were by single digits.
The Hornets are a strong defensive team that has allowed more than 50 points just four times this year. They are also a balanced team, and any player can step up in any given game.
Oakley will need both balance and defense to shut down its first-round opponent, Lapwai. The Wildcats are young and fast-paced, averaging nearly 70 points per game. Titus Yearout, a sophomore, averages 29 points, six rebounds and five assists per game.
Class 1A Division II
Dietrich Blue Devils
Record: 18-7
State seed: District 4 runner-up
Coach: Wayne Dill, 18th season
Key players: Brady Power, jr.; Jett Shaw, so.; Raygn Robertson, sr.; Rhys Dill, jr.
First-round game: Mackay, 8 p.m. at Caldwell High School
Outlook: After losing to defending state champion Lighthouse Christian three different times, twice by at least 30 points, Dietrich pulled off a clutch win when they needed it most by beating the Lions 62-56 to take the last spot in the state tournament from the district.
The Blue Devils boast plenty of tradition, including a state title in 2016. Brady Power — who was second-team all-state as a sophomore last year — averages 18.3 points per game and leads a fast-paced, shooting-based attack. Dietrich likes to push the ball and shoots well from outside. Rhys Dill pulls down 10.5 rebounds per game.
Mackay, the first-round opponent for the Blue Devils, enters the tournament on a 13-game winning streak and averages 69 points per game. The Miners also rely heavily on outside shots, averaging 20 attempts per game from long range. This quarterfinal matchup will likely be a three-point display.
Carey Panthers
Record: 17-7
Coach: Dick Simpson
Key players: G Dallin Parke, jr.; G Carson Simpson, sr.; G Hunter Smith, jr.; P Tate Squires, sr.; G/P Brigham Parke, sr.
First-round game: Cascade, 1:15 p.m. at Caldwell High School
Outlook: Just like Dietrich, Carey punched its ticket to the tournament with a win over Lighthouse Christian, a game that earned the Panthers the district championship. Hunter Smith knocked down five three-pointers in the win on the way to 20 points.
But Carey is no stranger to the state tournament. The Panthers have made it to state for 15 consecutive seasons — the longest active streak in the state for any classification.
Carey is a talented, deep and experienced team, one that is likely expected to be here, though it finished the season unranked in the statewide media poll. The team’s first-round matchup versus Cascade pits them against a team with three players that average at least 15 points per game. The Ramblers won the play-in game to reach the quarterfinals.