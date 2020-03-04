Boys state basketball preview: What to watch for

The Spartans will face Moscow in the first round. The Bears are red-hot coming into the tournament with wins in 10 of their last 11 games. Moscow is a strong defensive team with great adaptability that will likely try to keep the ball out of Carpenter’s hands.

The favorite in Class 4A is Preston, which has been in the state championship game each of the last four years. The Indians swept Minico at the teams’ three encounters this year, including the district title game, although Minico was close behind in each of the last two games. A potential rematch would not take place until the championship game.

Class 3A

Kimberly Bulldogs

Record: 21-1

State seed: District 4 champion

Coach: Daren Garey, sixth season

Key players: G Dawson Cummins, sr.; P Peyton Bair, sr.; G Brant Etherington, sr.

First-round game: Marsh Valley, 3 p.m. at Meridian High School