The first media poll for the 2019 high school boys basketball season has arrived.
Burley is ranked third in Class 4A, with fellow Great Basin team Minico also receiving several votes. Kimberly is second in Class 3A.
Oakley is fourth in Class 1A Division I, and defending state champion Lighthouse Christian is third in Division II.
All records were as of Monday, and the rankings are determined by votes from media members across the state.
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Borah (4) 6-0 34
2. Rocky Mountain (4) 5-1 32
3. Rigby 4-0 21
4. Post Falls 4-1 18
5. Meridian 6-1 11
Others receiving votes: Centennial 2, Eagle 1, Lake City 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Preston (3) 5-1 28
2. Middleton (3) 4-2 26
3. Burley (2) 4-0 20
4. Lakeland 6-0 11
5. Pocatello 4-0 10
Others receiving votes: Idaho Falls 8, Minico 7, Blackfoot 4, Ridgevue 4, Nampa 2.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Fruitland (5) 5-0 37
2. Kimberly (2) 4-0 32
3. Sugar-Salem (1) 3-1 25
4. South Fremont 4-1 15
t-5. Kellogg 3-2 4
t-5. Snake River 2-1 4
Others receiving votes: Parma 3.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. North Fremont (5) 4-0 34
t-2. St. Maries (1) 4-0 21
t-2. Bear Lake 4-1 21
4. Melba (1) 5-1 16
5. Nampa Christian (1) 5-0 14
Others receiving votes: West Jefferson 7, Marsing 3, Cole Valley Christian 2, West Side 1, McCall-Donnelly 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Potlatch (6) 3-1 36
2. Ambrose (1) 5-0 27
3. Lapwai (1) 4-0 21
4. Oakley 5-1 18
5. Prairie 3-2 8
Others receiving votes: Butte County 4, Valley 2, Grace 2, Troy 1, Wilder 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Garden Valley (5) 4-1 30
2. Lakeside (1) 4-0 19
3. Lighthouse Christian 5-3 17
4. Rockland (1) 5-1 15
5. Timberline-Weippe (1) 5-0 12
Others receiving votes: Genesis Prep 9, Camas County 6, Deary 4, North Gem 3, Cascade 3, Mackay 1, Dietrich 1.
Voters: Colton Clark, Lewiston Tribune; Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; Ben Jones, (Twin Falls) Times-News; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal; Brandon Walton, Idaho Press; Allan Steele, (Idaho Falls) Post Register; Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com.
