Block, Smith are Times-News boys basketball small school co-players of the year

TWIN FALLS — Lighthouse Christian’s Casper Block and Camas County’s Trey Smith are different types of players. Block is a post player who controls the lane, and Smith dominates the perimeter.

What they have in common is that they both had seasons that made them worthy of being named Times-News boys basketball small school co-players of the year.

The two seniors have plenty of familiarity with each other. Their teams both play each other regularly in the Sawtooth Conference, and they played together on an AAU team in the offseason with several other of the best small school players from the area.

Block was the Sawtooth Conference’s overall player of the year, and Smith was named offensive player of the year.

Since they play different positions and roles, they do not end up matched against each other regularly during games.

“He has me on the outside for sure,” Block said of Smith.

Smith was already a Class 1A Division II top player last season, but he still found a way to improve in 2019-20. His scoring average jumped from 18.9 points per game to 27.2. He had 10 games of at least 30 points, including a 39-point effort against Richfield.