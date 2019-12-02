HANSEN — The Hansen boys basketball team did not have easy circumstances for their season-opening 60-40 win over Twin Falls Christian Academy Monday, but they managed to push through nonetheless.
The Huskies were missing Jonathan Camarillo, their leading scorer from last year, due to an ankle injury, and starters Dylon Thompson and Sam Wayment both fouled out.
So Hansen used an all-around performance from multiple players to pull away for the win. Jacob Pittman had 15 points, Salvador Camarillo had 14, Wayment had 11, and Tom Gibson had 10.
“It was a good team effort,” Hansen coach Jesus Guerrero said. “My younger guys all stepped up.”
Evan Walker scored a game-high 28 points to lead Twin Falls Christian (0-1), including three three-pointers.
It took Hansen a while to get going. They led 12-8 after the first quarter before outscoring the Warriors 15-5 in the second. That was enough cushion to help them hold on the rest of the game.
Salvador Camarillo came on strong in the fourth quarter for the Huskies. He scored 12 of his 14 points in the final period
“I like the way they responded,” Guerrero said. “It showed character. Hopefully they keep growing and improving.”
Lighthouse Christian 57, Jackpot 34
TWIN FALLS — Casper Block earned a double-double with 18 points and 15 rebounds to lead Lighthouse, and Collin Holloway had 15 points and nine assists as the Lions won their opening game of the season. Alex Shetler and Peyton Lookingbill each added 10 points.
“We had a lot of contributors tonight, which we will need going forward if we want to continue playing at a high level,” Lighthouse coach Tony Standlee said.
LC 12 14 19 12 - 57
Jackpot 9 7 11 7 - 34
Ridgevue 75, Jerome 68, 2 OT
NAMPA — Jerome fell in double overtime to begin the season. Freshman Scotty Cook scored 24 points, and sophomore Michael Lloyd added 15 while Xander Whitby had 13.
“We did a lot of good things tonight, but we still have some things to work on,” Jerome coach Joe Messick said.
Matthew Flake had a game-high 35 points for Ridgevue.
Jerome (68)
Cook 24, Lloyd 15, Whitby 13, Ortiz 8, Wallace 3, Farnsworth 2
Wendell 68, Castleford 35
WENDELL — Zane Kelsey and Isaac Slade each finished with 20 points as Wendell picked up a season-opening win.
Other scores
Shoshone 55, Carey 52, OT
