Back again: Kimberly handles Fruitland, heads back to state championship

MERIDIAN — As the Kimberly boys basketball team emerged from the locker room to a crowd of fans after its 55-37 state semifinal win over Fruitland on Friday, a two-word chant broke out from the throng of supporters.
“Number one,” echoed through the hot, noisy hallway — spectators at the Class 3A state tournament game understood the significance of the Bulldogs’ win.
Not only did the victory put Kimberly in the state championship game, but the team also prevailed over a team that was ranked ahead of them for most of the season — the two had to wait for state for a chance to face off.
But Kimberly won Friday’s game in convincing fashion.
The Bulldogs came out on fire and grabbed an eight-point lead after the first quarter, increasing it to a 35-17 advantage by halftime.
“Our main focus was to rebound and focus on our defensive possessions,” Kimberly senior Dawson Cummins said. “Everything just built off of that.”
Cummins boasted a dominant performance, too. He scored 23 first-half points, including four three-pointers, on his way to 30 points and nine rebounds for the game.
One pivotal moment, however, signified Kimberly’s control over the game in the second quarter when Cummins slammed home a monster dunk as part of a three-point play, then got a transition basket to push the lead to 23-10. It was one of three slam dunks for Kimberly in the game.
“The kid is a gamer,” Kimberly coach Daren Garey said of Cummins. “When the moment is big, it seems like that’s when he steps up.”
The Bulldogs were stout on defense all night. They held the Grizzlies to 29% shooting in the first half and 32% for the game.
Kimberly played a zone defense for much of the game to limit the effectiveness of Fruitland’s tall lineup.
“If they don’t make shots, they’re so big and tough that they’re tough to box out, but we feel like if we played zone and got them out a little bit, that would give us a chance to get some rebounds,” Garey said.
Fruitland was able to stop the bleeding in the third quarter, which they won 11-9. But Kimberly’s early explosion proved too much to overcome.
Brant Etherington added 10 points for Kimberly. He scored eight of them in the opening quarter.
“We have a bunch of playmakers,” Cummins said.
Now, the Bulldogs — whose win on Friday avenged their state-tournament loss to the Grizzlies in the 2018 state championship game — will face Sugar-Salem in Saturday’s state championship. If Kimberly wins, it will be their first state championship since 1952.
Kimberly has been close to a championship in recent years, with a runner-up finish in 2018 and a third-place finish last year. This year’s team — which is 23-1 — is undefeated against Class 3A competition, and already beat Sugar-Salem twice this year.
Kimberly and Sugar-Salem will face off at 3:50 p.m. Saturday at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Scoring
Kimberly: Dawson Cummins 30, Ethan Arrington 4, Peyton Bair 6, Jackson Cummins 3, Trevor Hammond 2, Brant Etherington 10.
Fruitland: Dapri Weatherall 4, Jovani Beltran 7, Hyrum Lindsey 9, Nolan Bower 15, Josh Henggeler 2.