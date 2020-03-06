Back again: Kimberly handles Fruitland, heads back to state championship

“The kid is a gamer,” Kimberly coach Daren Garey said of Cummins. “When the moment is big, it seems like that’s when he steps up.”

The Bulldogs were stout on defense all night. They held the Grizzlies to 29% shooting in the first half and 32% for the game.

Kimberly played a zone defense for much of the game to limit the effectiveness of Fruitland’s tall lineup.

“If they don’t make shots, they’re so big and tough that they’re tough to box out, but we feel like if we played zone and got them out a little bit, that would give us a chance to get some rebounds,” Garey said.

Fruitland was able to stop the bleeding in the third quarter, which they won 11-9. But Kimberly’s early explosion proved too much to overcome.

Brant Etherington added 10 points for Kimberly. He scored eight of them in the opening quarter.

“We have a bunch of playmakers,” Cummins said.

Now, the Bulldogs — whose win on Friday avenged their state-tournament loss to the Grizzlies in the 2018 state championship game — will face Sugar-Salem in Saturday’s state championship. If Kimberly wins, it will be their first state championship since 1952.