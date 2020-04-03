Boys all-state basketball teams announced for classes 3A-1A

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Idaho Statesman's all-state boys basketball teams are out for Classes 3A through 1A, and a few familiar faces from the Magic Valley are making repeat appearances.

Kimberly's Dawson Cummins was unanimously named the Class 3A player of the year, making this the second year in a row he was voted the top player in the class. Cummins averaged 20 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 2 assists per game as the Bulldogs finished as the state's runner-up this year.

Cummins' teammate, Peyton Bair was also a first-team selection. Bair averaged 11.7 points and seven rebounds per game.

Both seniors are moving on to different college sports after they graduate. Cummins is a future College of Southern Idaho baseball player, and Bair will be a decathlete at Mississippi State.

Finally, Kimberly senior Brant Etherington was a second team selection. Etherington averaged 13 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists this season.