Boys all-state basketball teams announced for classes 3A-1A
Kimberly vs. Fruitland boys state basketball

Kimberly senior Dawson Cummins makes a layup against Fruitland in the 3A semifinal game Friday, March 6 during the boys state basketball tournament at Meridian High School in Meridian. Kimberly defeated Fruitland 55-37.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

The Idaho Statesman's all-state boys basketball teams are out for Classes 3A through 1A, and a few familiar faces from the Magic Valley are making repeat appearances.

Kimberly's Dawson Cummins was unanimously named the Class 3A player of the year, making this the second year in a row he was voted the top player in the class. Cummins averaged 20 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 2 assists per game as the Bulldogs finished as the state's runner-up this year.

Cummins' teammate, Peyton Bair was also a first-team selection. Bair averaged 11.7 points and seven rebounds per game.

Kimberly vs Sugar-Salem championship game

Kimberly senior Peyton Bair makes his way through Sugar-Salem seniors Tanner Harris, left, and Kyler Handy, right, as he drives the ball to the hoop in the 3A championship game Saturday during the boys state basketball tournament at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Sugar-Salem defeated Kimberly 72-54 to claim the state title.

Both seniors are moving on to different college sports after they graduate. Cummins is a future College of Southern Idaho baseball player, and Bair will be a decathlete at Mississippi State.

Finally, Kimberly senior Brant Etherington was a second team selection. Etherington averaged 13 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists this season.

Camas County's Trey Smith made the first team in Class 1A Division II. The Times-News small school co-player of the year averaged 27.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.1 steals per game. Casper Block of Lighthouse Christian, the other co-player of the year for the Times-News, was named to the second team after averaging 20.9 points and 13.4 rebounds per game while shooting nearly 58% from the field.

Dietrich junior Brady Power also grabbed a second-team spot, averaging 18.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.

Here is the full list of selections, as voted on by the coaches in each class.

Boys Basketball - Snake River vs. Kimberly

Kimberly's Brant Etherington (33) drives on Snake River's Chandler Coombs Nov. 14 at Kimberly High School.

Class 3A

First team

Dawson Cummins, Kimberly (Player of the year)

Hadley Miller, Sugar-Salem

Hyrum Lindsey, Fruitland

Peyton Bair, Kimberly

Graden Nearing, Kellogg

Coach of the year: Shawn Freeman, Sugar-Salem

Second team

Crew Clark, Sugar-Salem

Bracken Howell, Marsh Valley

Brant Etherington, Kimberly

Colton Capps, Fruitland

Tanner Harris, Sugar-Salem

Small school basketball with big heart

Camas County's Trey Smith eyes the basket Thursday night, Jan. 23, 2020, at Hansen High School.

Class 2A

First team

Jordan Lenz, North Fremont (Player of the year)

Haydon Harmon, Cole Valley Christian

Isaac Frankman, West Side

Jacob Ankeny, Marsing

Jordan Hess, North Fremont

Coach of the year: Shannon Hill, North Fremont

Second team

Eli Gibson, St. Maries

Bryler Shurtliff, West Side

Trever Howe, Malad

Caleb Fong, Melba

Brett Stancil, St. Maries

Boys Basketball - Dietrich vs. LHC

Lighthouse Christian's Casper Block puts the ball up against Dietrich's Raygn Robertson Tuesday night, Jan. 14 at Lighthouse Christian School in Twin Falls.

Class 1A Division I

First team

Paul Yenor, Ambrose (Player of the year)

Brayden Hadaller, Potlatch

Titus Yearout, Lapwai

Connor Akins, Potlatch

Johnny Sugarman, Ambrose

Second team

Gage Stoddard, Grace

Charlie DeBoer, Riverstone

AJ Ellenwood, Lapwai

Stockton Lloyd, Grace

Carter Bailey, Wallace

Class 1A Division II

First team

Kenyon Spotted Horse, Lakeside (Player of the year)

Covy Kelley, Garden Valley

Talon Twoteeth, Lakeside

Trey Smith, Camas County

James Bodily, North Gem

Coach of the year: James Twoteeth, Lakeside

Dietrich vs. Lakeside boys state basketball

Dietrich junior Brady Power shoots past Lakeside junior Jayson Hall in the 1A D2 semifinal game Friday during the boys state basketball tournament at Caldwell High School in Caldwell. Lakeside defeated Dietrich 76-59.

Second team

Day Day Higgins, Lakeside

Casper Block, Lighthouse Christian

Brady Power, Dietrich

Michael Onaindia, Cascade

Chase Green, Mackay

