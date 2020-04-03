Boys all-state basketball teams announced for classes 3A-1A

The Idaho Statesman's all-state boys basketball teams are out for Classes 3A through 1A, and a few familiar faces from the Magic Valley are making repeat appearances.
Kimberly's Dawson Cummins was unanimously named the Class 3A player of the year, making this the second year in a row he was voted the top player in the class. Cummins averaged 20 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 2 assists per game as the Bulldogs finished as the state's runner-up this year.
Cummins' teammate, Peyton Bair was also a first-team selection. Bair averaged 11.7 points and seven rebounds per game.
Both seniors are moving on to different college sports after they graduate. Cummins is a future College of Southern Idaho baseball player, and Bair will be a decathlete at Mississippi State.
Finally, Kimberly senior Brant Etherington was a second team selection. Etherington averaged 13 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists this season.
Camas County's Trey Smith made the first team in Class 1A Division II. The Times-News small school co-player of the year averaged 27.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.1 steals per game. Casper Block of Lighthouse Christian, the other co-player of the year for the Times-News, was named to the second team after averaging 20.9 points and 13.4 rebounds per game while shooting nearly 58% from the field.
Dietrich junior Brady Power also grabbed a second-team spot, averaging 18.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.
Here is the full list of selections, as voted on by the coaches in each class.
Class 3A
First team
Dawson Cummins, Kimberly (Player of the year)
Hadley Miller, Sugar-Salem
Hyrum Lindsey, Fruitland
Peyton Bair, Kimberly
Graden Nearing, Kellogg
Coach of the year: Shawn Freeman, Sugar-Salem
Second team
Crew Clark, Sugar-Salem
Bracken Howell, Marsh Valley
Brant Etherington, Kimberly
Colton Capps, Fruitland
Tanner Harris, Sugar-Salem
Class 2A
First team
Jordan Lenz, North Fremont (Player of the year)
Haydon Harmon, Cole Valley Christian
Isaac Frankman, West Side
Jacob Ankeny, Marsing
Jordan Hess, North Fremont
Coach of the year: Shannon Hill, North Fremont
Second team
Eli Gibson, St. Maries
Bryler Shurtliff, West Side
Trever Howe, Malad
Caleb Fong, Melba
Brett Stancil, St. Maries
Class 1A Division I
First team
Paul Yenor, Ambrose (Player of the year)
Brayden Hadaller, Potlatch
Titus Yearout, Lapwai
Connor Akins, Potlatch
Johnny Sugarman, Ambrose
Second team
Gage Stoddard, Grace
Charlie DeBoer, Riverstone
AJ Ellenwood, Lapwai
Stockton Lloyd, Grace
Carter Bailey, Wallace
Class 1A Division II
First team
Kenyon Spotted Horse, Lakeside (Player of the year)
Covy Kelley, Garden Valley
Talon Twoteeth, Lakeside
Trey Smith, Camas County
James Bodily, North Gem
Coach of the year: James Twoteeth, Lakeside
Second team
Day Day Higgins, Lakeside
Casper Block, Lighthouse Christian
Brady Power, Dietrich
Michael Onaindia, Cascade
Chase Green, Mackay
