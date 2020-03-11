All-star sendoff: Dietrich's Acey Shaw calling it a career after Tuesday's game

SHOSHONE — As Dietrich girls basketball coach Acey Shaw coached a high school game for the final time on Tuesday before retiring, he admitted it was nice that there was not much pressure on him.

For the coach who has brought home four state championships, battled a debilitating virus that left him in a wheelchair, and became an inspiration for the community, the state, and anyone who has heard his story, coaching the North squad of the District IV Class 1A/2A all-star game was one of the lowest-pressure situations he has been in.

The South team came away with a 57-34 win Tuesday at Shoshone High School, but the game represented more than the Magic Valley’s small school players getting together for a postseason showcase. It was the last time Shaw plans to coach a high school girls basketball game after retiring following the 2019-20 season.

Shaw’s story is a familiar one for many people in the Magic Valley. He coached in the Dietrich program for 16 years and brought a high level of success under the most difficult of circumstances.