All-star sendoff: Dietrich's Acey Shaw calling it a career after Tuesday's game

SHOSHONE — As Dietrich girls basketball coach Acey Shaw coached a high school game for the final time on Tuesday before retiring, he admitted it was nice that there was not much pressure on him.
For the coach who has brought home four state championships, battled a debilitating virus that left him in a wheelchair, and became an inspiration for the community, the state, and anyone who has heard his story, coaching the North squad of the District IV Class 1A/2A all-star game was one of the lowest-pressure situations he has been in.
The South team came away with a 57-34 win Tuesday at Shoshone High School, but the game represented more than the Magic Valley’s small school players getting together for a postseason showcase. It was the last time Shaw plans to coach a high school girls basketball game after retiring following the 2019-20 season.
Shaw’s story is a familiar one for many people in the Magic Valley. He coached in the Dietrich program for 16 years and brought a high level of success under the most difficult of circumstances.
In 2011, the coach and farmer contracted a rare virus from a calf he saved from the cold during calving season. It left him with no use of his legs and limited use of his arms, as well as made it difficult for him to speak. Aside from merely surviving the ordeal, it took countless hours of rehabilitation for him to regain some of his speaking ability.
Despite all of these hurdles, Shaw still returned to the sidelines. Not only did he return, but his teams dominated.
Dietrich went to five straight state championship games between 2011 and 2015, winning four of them. Even though some of the coaching methods, like having extra help from assistant coaches and using headsets to communicate across the bench through loud gyms, the success stayed.
Now, Shaw is ready to call it quits.
“It’s time to do other things,” Shaw said Tuesday following the game.
Those things include spending time with his wife, Jalyn, and their kids. His son, Jett, plays for Dietrich, and Acey is excited to be able to watch him play over the summer.
There is also plenty of work to do on the family farm.
He said he will miss being on the sidelines and building relationships with everyone basketball has allowed him to meet.
“I’ll miss seeing the girls improve and the interaction with them and with the other coaches,” he said.
But he will still very much be a part of the world he has grown so fond of. The coach will still be a regular at Dietrich’s games.
“He’s probably the biggest Blue Devil fan there is,” Jalyn said.
South 57, North 34
Scoring
North: Aisha Clarke 2, Noelia Cruz 6, Ashlynn Whittle 2, Bailie Morey 9, Stevie Torres 5, Mackenzie Dimond 2, Fabby Arevalo 4, Caylee Dilworth 2, Felicity Black 2.
South: Keely Cranney 2, Kamri Ottley 9, Taylor Smith 8, Sydney Ramsey 10, Amanda Bott 2, Cassie Gibson 14, Leslye Tapia 6, Maycee Holloway 3, Rakel Williams 2.
Boys: North 106, South 105
Camas County’s Trey Smith started to heat up in the fourth quarter, knocking down four three-pointers on the way to a game-high 22 points as the North squad survived a late run from the South.
Smith was one of four players in the game, along with Lighthouse Christian’s Casper Block and Alex Shetler, Carey’s Brigham Parke and Glenns Ferry’s Kody Henslee, who will be playing in the all-class District IV all-star game Wednesday at Jerome High School.
Henslee, who was Smith’s teammate Tuesday, added 16 points.
Scoring
North: Carson Simpson 6, Tyson Chapman 8, Raygn Robertson 7, Alex Cruz 6, Trey Smith 22, Andrew Sant 7, Brigham Parke 13, Tate Squires 8, Kody Henslee 16, Denny Arroyo 11.
South: Chandler Jones 13, Tyler Andersen 10, Kolby McClure 8, Peyton Lookingbill 12, Bryant Osborne 14, Logan Stephens 4, Sam Mallory 9, Alex Shetler 10, Casper Block 18, Sam Wayment 8.
