BURLEY — It’s safe to say that basketball runs in the Whiting family.
Trent and Amber Whiting are the boys and girls basketball coaches at Burley High School, and their kids, Jace and Amari, are both on those teams.
Amari, a freshman, hasn’t played a minute of varsity basketball yet, but she already has Division I scholarship offers.
But it was Jace who officially signed his letter of intent to play college basketball on Wednesday. The senior will join Boise State’s program next year.
Trent Whiting said Jace hit his growth spurt later in life than most kids, so he encouraged his son to keep working hard despite his temporary physical disadvantage.
“I just kept telling him, the time’s going to come,” Trent Whiting said. “You’ve got to keep developing your skills so that when you do grow, you’ll be able to compete.”
The Whiting family moved to Burley from Syracuse, Utah, before Jace’s sophomore year. When Jace finally started to grow, he fulfilled and surpassed his father’s vision.
Burley made it to the Class 4A state championship in 2018 and lost to Preston 61-56. Jace finished the season with an average of 13.1 points per game, but shared the ball with several other strong players on his team.
Then, in his junior year, he blossomed even more, with 20.3 points and nine rebounds per game.
He caught the attention of Division I schools and opted to play at Boise State. He said his official visit there was a surreal experience. The biggest selling point for him was the program’s track record of successful player development.
“When I put on the jersey and started taking pictures, I couldn’t stop smiling,” he said. “I didn’t think I would ever get to this point, but hard work pays off. I’m here and I’m so excited to take this next step.”
Whiting committed to play for the Broncos in September. Now with his future secured, he said he’s turning his focus to this season and getting back to the state championship game.
“We’ve got some unfinished business,” he said. “We didn’t end last year how we wanted to.”
For his senior season, his father will be his head coach and his mother and sister will be close by in the girls program.
“She’s going to be better than me,” Jace said with a smile, referring to his sister Amari. “I love being in this family because we’re all competitive and we all just drive each other to be better.”
