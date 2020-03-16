All-conference Sawtooth basketball teams announced

TWIN FALLS — All-conference teams basketball teams for the Sawtooth Conference are out.

Lighthouse Christian's Casper Block earned most valuable player honors while Camas County's Trey Smith was named offensive player of the year. Dietrich's Raygn Robertson and Carey's Carson Simpson were each named co-defensive player of the year. Carey head coach Dick Simpson was the conference's coach of the year.

On the girls side, Carey junior Kylie Wood was the league's MVP, Hansen's Rakel Williams was the offensive player of the year, and Lighthouse Christian's Kynlee Thornton was defensive player of the year. Hansen coach Teejay Berry was coach of the year.

Below are the full all-conference teams as selected by the league's coaches.

Boys

MVP: Casper Block, sr., Lighthouse Christian

Offensive player of the year: Trey Smith, sr., Camas County

Co-defensive players of the year: Raygn Robertson, sr., Dietrich; Carson Simpson, sr., Carey

Coach of the year: Dick Simpson, Carey

First team