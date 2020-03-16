All-conference Sawtooth basketball teams announced

TWIN FALLS — All-conference teams basketball teams for the Sawtooth Conference are out.
Lighthouse Christian's Casper Block earned most valuable player honors while Camas County's Trey Smith was named offensive player of the year. Dietrich's Raygn Robertson and Carey's Carson Simpson were each named co-defensive player of the year. Carey head coach Dick Simpson was the conference's coach of the year.
On the girls side, Carey junior Kylie Wood was the league's MVP, Hansen's Rakel Williams was the offensive player of the year, and Lighthouse Christian's Kynlee Thornton was defensive player of the year. Hansen coach Teejay Berry was coach of the year.
Below are the full all-conference teams as selected by the league's coaches.
Boys
MVP: Casper Block, sr., Lighthouse Christian
Offensive player of the year: Trey Smith, sr., Camas County
Co-defensive players of the year: Raygn Robertson, sr., Dietrich; Carson Simpson, sr., Carey
Coach of the year: Dick Simpson, Carey
First team
Alex Shetler, sr., Lighthouse Christian
Brady Power, jr., Dietrich
Kolby McClure, sr., Murtaugh
Hunter Smith, jr., Carey
Brigham Parke, sr., Carey
Second team
Kyler Robertson, sr., Dietrich
Kade Setoki, sr., Murtaugh
Collin Holloway, jr., Lighthouse Christian
Breken Clarke, so., Camas County
Jonathan Camarillo, jr., Hansen
Honorable mention
You have free articles remaining.
Jett Shaw, so., Dietrich
Dallin Parke, jr., Carey
Bryant Osborne, sr., Hagerman
Sam Wayment, sr., Hansen
Carsn Perkes, fr., Richfield
Girls
MVP: Kylie Wood, jr., Carey
Offensive player of the year: Rakel Williams, sr., Hansen
Defensive player of the year: Kynlee Thornton, jr., Lighthouse Christian
Coach of the year: Teejay Berry, Hansen
First team
Lauren Gomez, jr., Lighthouse Christian
Cassie Gibson, sr., Hansen
Ashly Botz, so., Camas County
Leslye Tapia, sr., Murtaugh
Noelia Cruz, sr., Carey
Second team
Ashlynn Whittle, sr., Camas County
Maycee Holloway, sr., Lighthouse Christian
Kourtney Black, sr., Carey
Sadie Wadsworth, so., Hagerman
Taylor Smith, sr., Lighthouse Christian