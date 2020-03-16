All-conference Sawtooth basketball teams announced
1A/2A All Stars basketball game

The North plays against the South during the 1A/2A boys basketball All Stars game Tuesday night, March 10, 2020, at Shoshone High School. The North defeated the South 106-105.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — All-conference teams basketball teams for the Sawtooth Conference are out.

Lighthouse Christian's Casper Block earned most valuable player honors while Camas County's Trey Smith was named offensive player of the year. Dietrich's Raygn Robertson and Carey's Carson Simpson were each named co-defensive player of the year. Carey head coach Dick Simpson was the conference's coach of the year.

On the girls side, Carey junior Kylie Wood was the league's MVP, Hansen's Rakel Williams was the offensive player of the year, and Lighthouse Christian's Kynlee Thornton was defensive player of the year. Hansen coach Teejay Berry was coach of the year.

Below are the full all-conference teams as selected by the league's coaches.

Small school basketball with big heart

Camas County's Trey Smith launches a long pass Jan. 23 at Hansen High School.

Boys

MVP: Casper Block, sr., Lighthouse Christian

Offensive player of the year: Trey Smith, sr., Camas County

Co-defensive players of the year: Raygn Robertson, sr., Dietrich; Carson Simpson, sr., Carey

Coach of the year: Dick Simpson, Carey

First team

Alex Shetler, sr., Lighthouse Christian

Brady Power, jr., Dietrich

Kolby McClure, sr., Murtaugh

Hunter Smith, jr., Carey

Brigham Parke, sr., Carey

Second team

Kyler Robertson, sr., Dietrich

Kade Setoki, sr., Murtaugh

Collin Holloway, jr., Lighthouse Christian

Breken Clarke, so., Camas County

Jonathan Camarillo, jr., Hansen

Honorable mention

Jett Shaw, so., Dietrich

Dallin Parke, jr., Carey

Bryant Osborne, sr., Hagerman

Sam Wayment, sr., Hansen

Carsn Perkes, fr., Richfield

Girls State Basketball - Carey Vs. Tri-Valley

Carey's Kylie Wood boxes out against Tri-Valley during the 1A DII Girls Real Dairy Shootout Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Nampa High School, in Idaho.

Girls

MVP: Kylie Wood, jr., Carey

Offensive player of the year: Rakel Williams, sr., Hansen

Defensive player of the year: Kynlee Thornton, jr., Lighthouse Christian

Coach of the year: Teejay Berry, Hansen

First team

Lauren Gomez, jr., Lighthouse Christian

Cassie Gibson, sr., Hansen

Ashly Botz, so., Camas County

Leslye Tapia, sr., Murtaugh

Noelia Cruz, sr., Carey

Second team

Ashlynn Whittle, sr., Camas County

Maycee Holloway, sr., Lighthouse Christian

Kourtney Black, sr., Carey

Sadie Wadsworth, so., Hagerman

Taylor Smith, sr., Lighthouse Christian

Girls Basketball - Hagerman vs. Hansen

Hansen's Rakel Williams looks to pass against Hagerman's Kyta Sellers during the game Jan. 17, 2020, at Hansen High School in Hansen.
