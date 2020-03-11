After intense battles in the past, players team up to put on all-star show

JEROME — Wednesday’s District IV all-star basketball game offered a chance for the Magic Valley’s top seniors to end their careers on a high note.
This was particularly true for Wood River’s Johnny Radford and Burley’s Jace Whiting, both of whom are not only among the best players in the area, but in the state.
Radford and Whiting’s teams last faced each other in a win-or-go-home district game on Feb. 22. Wood River pulled out a 78-75 overtime win on the road to keep their season alive, led by a school-record 51 points from Radford. Whiting had 31 points in the loss, his final official high school game.
So when both players got to be on the same team for Wednesday’s all-star matchup and play for Wood River coach John Radford, who led the East squad, they were more than happy to take the opportunity.
“It kind of broke the tension,” Whiting said
The two players, who have college basketball in their future, helped lead the East to a 129-96 win over the West. Whiting had 20 points, second only to his teammate, Minico’s Kasen Carpenter, who finished with 24.
Johnny Radford scored 10 points, but took on more of a facilitating role by creating opportunities for his teammates. After carrying much of the scoring load for the Wolverines in his years, there, and he said Wednesday was a welcome change-up.
“It was nice to be able to pass and drive and just have fun with it,” he said.
The West raced out to an early lead, but the East, a team that featured two first-team all-Great Basin players (Whiting and Carpenter) as well as its player of the year (Radford) had quite a bit of firepower. They put up a 41-point second quarter to take control before the game devolved into an informal dunk contest for much of the second half.
Carpenter threw down some of the game’s more impressive dunks, including a windmill slam and one with a 360-spin, both of which got big reactions from the crowd.
Whiting, who is a potent scorer and outside shooter, was able to throw down a few dunks of his own.
You have free articles remaining.
“Nobody knew I had those in my bag,” he said with a laugh.
Whiting has signed to play at Boise State, but will first serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Finland.
Radford is set to play at the College of Idaho in Caldwell when he graduates.
Lighthouse Christian’s Casper Block had 16 points for the West team, followed by Camas County’s Trey Smith with 15.
Scoring
East: Creighton Hansen 18, Dawson Cummins 19, Peyton Bair 6, Kasen Carpenter 24, Johnny Radford 10, Rylan Chandler 6, Jace Whiting 20, Phillip Boettcher 9, Brigham Parke 10, Brant Etherington 3.
West: Haylen Walker 10, Sheldon Flanary 6, Kade Binkley 8, Austin Jarolimek 6, Casper Block 16, Bam Kondracki 2, Trey Smith 15, Jade Juker 10, Kody Henslee 13, Alex Shetler 10.
Girls: East 67, West 47
Jerome’s Madison Deadmond put up a game-high 21 points on her home court, but it wasn’t enough to stop the East’s balanced attack. Minico’s Bailey Black got hot from three-point range with five makes on the way to 17 points. Raft River’s Kamri Ottley added 12 points.
Scoring
East: Katelin Mallory 2, Keely Cranney 10, Kamri Ottley 12, Sydney Ramsey 5, Carrie Baker 9, Bailey Black 17, Annie Walker 2, Meg Walker 4, Rakel Williams 3.
West: Abriana Hurtado 11, Mallory Brown 1, Madison Deadmond 21, Kayla Morse 3, Mercedes Bell 6, Haven Jones 5.