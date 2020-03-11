After intense battles in the past, players team up to put on all-star show

JEROME — Wednesday’s District IV all-star basketball game offered a chance for the Magic Valley’s top seniors to end their careers on a high note.

This was particularly true for Wood River’s Johnny Radford and Burley’s Jace Whiting, both of whom are not only among the best players in the area, but in the state.

Radford and Whiting’s teams last faced each other in a win-or-go-home district game on Feb. 22. Wood River pulled out a 78-75 overtime win on the road to keep their season alive, led by a school-record 51 points from Radford. Whiting had 31 points in the loss, his final official high school game.

So when both players got to be on the same team for Wednesday’s all-star matchup and play for Wood River coach John Radford, who led the East squad, they were more than happy to take the opportunity.

“It kind of broke the tension,” Whiting said

The two players, who have college basketball in their future, helped lead the East to a 129-96 win over the West. Whiting had 20 points, second only to his teammate, Minico’s Kasen Carpenter, who finished with 24.