TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls High School senior Magnum Hofstetter will not have to go far to find a quality baseball program after he graduates.
Hofstetter signed his letter of intent on Wednesday to play for the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls. A large contingent of family and friends attended the ceremony at Twin Falls High School.
Hofstetter, the Bruins' shortstop and leadoff hitter, said signing with the Golden Eagles was a no-brainer decision.
"I would be crazy not to take it," Hofstetter said of the offer.
The athlete said CSI began recruiting him during his junior year of high school. He received a few other offers, but CSI was always the best choice.
Hofstetter was the Great Basin Conference player of the year for the 2019 season, and he was second-team, all-conference his sophomore year.
Twin Falls baseball coach Tim Stadelmeir, who played for CSI, said Hofstetter's work ethic and love for the game not only makes him a successful player, but also makes him a perfect fit for the Golden Eagles' program.
"He doesn't look at it as work," Stadelmeir told the gathered crowd Wednesday. "He looks at it as something he embraces. That's what you have to have as a player for CSI."
You have free articles remaining.
The Twin Falls Cowboys — the team's American Legion squad that plays together over the summer — plays its home games at Skip Walker Field on CSI's campus. Hofstetter will already be familiar with the environment once he starts playing games at the next level.
"I know the field and it should be a lot of fun picking up where I left off after high school ball," he said.
Twin Falls, which won the consolation bracket of the Class 4A state tournament last spring, is poised to have a strong team again this year. Only one senior from the team has graduated.
With so many key players back, the senior said the goal is to bring home a state championship.
"We're a special group of guys," Hofstetter said. "We've been looking to do this for a while since we got to high school. The expectations are high for us, and hopefully we can get it done this year."
Still, Hofstetter will have plenty more competitive baseball in his future after completing his final year of high school play.
"I'm super blessed that I got this opportunity," he said. "I'm just hoping I can get out on the field and help these guys win and bring a national championship home."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.