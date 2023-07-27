The Storm picked up pace during the second day of the Idaho American Legion Single A State Tournament, sweeping past Blackfoot's Post 23 American Legion "A"- Layton team, 10-2 Thursday afternoon in Nampa.

But their battle wasn't new.

Minico swept Blackfoot in June during a doubleheader, making this the third win of the season against Blackfoot.

The Storm swung heavy bats this go against Post 23. JD Dominguez went 2-for-2 with an RBI. Cole Huff also went 2-for-2, sending two runners' home.

And Spencer Pease went 3-for-3 with an RBI. Pease nailed a single every at-bat.

The hunt to defend their 2022 state championship is still alive as they move into Friday's 1 p.m. game against the loser of Northern Lakes and Idaho Falls JNS in an elimination game.

Minico took control of the game early and sent four runners home during the bottom of the first inning. Dominguez singled to score a run, while Jase Murphy and Huff walked to produce runs.

Zairic Salazar, the winning pitcher, dominated from the mound for Minico, giving up five hits, and two runs (one earned) over six innings. He also struck out seven batters.

Salazar continues to come in clutch from Minico. He also helped the Storm find victory during the Area C District semifinal game against Buhl, which locked in a state berth. Salazar struck out six batters during that game, and only allowed five hits to give up one run over the course of seven innings.

Buhl carried a 22-game winning streak and a previous victory over Minico into that game.

