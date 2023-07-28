One game now stands between Minico and the Idaho American Legion Single A State Championship game, after the Storm beat Northern Lakes Mountaineers 8-3 on Friday in Nampa.

The Storm don’t look to be slowing down either, after suffering an opening rounds loss to Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen, their hitting power has sent out 18 hits and four doubles over the past two games.

Cayden Fletcher, who finished 2-for-3, stepped up in the middle of the batting order against the Mountaineers and led the Storm with three RBIs.

Fletcher holds four hits and eight RBIs over the course of three games played in this tournament.

Jayden McKenzie has nailed a double in the past two games.

There was no shortage of hitting for Minico against the Mountaineers. Logan Mabey went 2-for-2 with an RBI. Cole Huff went 2-for-3 and Spencer Pease went 1-for-3 with two RBIs.

The Storm took an early lead in the third inning, using two sacrifice flies and a walk to put four runs on the board.

Jase Murphy, the winning pitcher, struck out eight, gave up three hits and two runs (one earned) over five and two-thirds innings.

Minico will battle Idaho Falls JNS. That game is set for 10 p.m. Saturday at Rodeo Park in Nampa.

A win there would put Minico in the championship game with a chance to become back-to-back state champions.

