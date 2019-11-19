TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls High School senior Carson Walters has one more season of high school baseball left, but on Tuesday he made official his choice of the next place he's going to play.
Walters signed his letter of intent to play at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington. The left-hander will pitch for the Bulldogs.
Walters has pitched and played center field for Twin Falls, as well as consistently batted in the middle of the order. He is a first-team All-Great Basin Conference selection — honors he earned during his sophomore and junior seasons.
Walters said that he started learning that some major college programs were interested in him during his sophomore year. That interest became more serious in his junior season when the Gonzaga coaching staff came to one of his games to watch him pitch.
"I was definitely pretty nervous," Walters said of the experience. "But once you get started, your adrenaline starts going and you stop thinking about it. You just go and do your thing, go out there and throw."
The coaching staff liked what they saw out of Walters, and the feeling became mutual when Walters visited the college campus.
The coaching staff has been in place at Gonzaga University for a long time, and that kind of stability was a big selling point for the young athlete when making his college decision. Another positive about the program in his eyes is how active the team is in the community, holding events such as youth baseball camps.
"People around Gonzaga really like the baseball team because it goes out into the community and does a bunch of good things," he said.
At Tuesday's signing, Twin Falls baseball coach Tim Stadelmeir told the group of family and friends gathered to witness Walters sign that Walters will leave behind more than just a legacy of baseball when he graduates. He emphasized Walters' leadership and mental toughness as positive attributes.
"Carson never pointed fingers at anyone at any time from what I saw," Stadelmeir said.
Walters will help anchor a Twin Falls team that lost only senior from last year. The Bruins were defeated in a close opening-round game against Idaho Falls in last year's state tournament before going on the win the consolation bracket. Twin Falls won the 2017 Class 4A state championship.
Most of the players on the team have shared the love of baseball since long before high school.
"We've been playing together since we were super young," Walters said. "This is the same team that we've had. We have a tight-kinit group here this year."
