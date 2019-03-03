Bailee Owens and Cierra Hennings are never going to be the biggest girls on the basketball court.
The pair of Shoshone High School seniors are—perhaps generously—listed at 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-5, respectively. But, once they take the floor, those heights just become numbers, and nothing else.
“After a lot of games, coaches would come up to us and say ‘you guys are like mighty mice,’” Owens said. “A lot of coaches would say that, all the time.”
The “mighty mice” started for Shoshone when they were freshman, helping to turn a two-win team into a 17-win team in their debut season. They each hit milestone after milestone along the way to capping off their senior seasons with a 1A Division I state championship.
Owens and Hennings never let anything get in their way, whether it was size, ability, or whatever else there is, and put together stellar campaigns in their final season with the Indians.
“You’ve just gotta walk on like you own it,” Hennings said. “Walk on the court and act like you own it. It ends up working for us.”
For four years, it’s been that way, but before that, things were quite different.
Hennings said she’s always been small, but, for some time, Owens was “the biggest kid in our school.”
Growing up, the two played together often—their parents grew up together, and so did the duo, going to the gym every Sunday and practicing with one another. Eventually, their relationship on the court became second nature.
“She kinda stopped growing, but she’s still a good post,” Hennings said. “But it was like, OK, do all this dribbling, then throw it to Bailee and she’s gonna make a basket. It just kinda kept going and we just kept getting better at it.”
The two started as managers with Shoshone’s varsity squad in sixth grade. In eighth grade, one year away from making their mark with the Indians, Shoshone head coach Tim Chapman would look over at the pair on the bench.
“I’d say ‘next year,’” Chapman said. “I knew they’d bring a lot to the table.”
Both started right away, and helped the Indians average nearly 19 wins per season over their first three campaigns. Shoshone made two state tournaments in those three seasons, and went to the semifinals last year.
It was all building up to one more opportunity for the four-year starters.
This season, Owens was Shoshone’s leading scorer at 15 points per game. Hennings dished out six assists per game. Even if Owens wasn’t the player to find inside anymore, they seemed to make it work.
While Owens developed her game away from the basket, Hennings remained the key distributor for Shoshone. Chapman said he thinks she could score more than the 11-point average she posted this year, but Hennings likes to find her open teammates more.
Whether it was driving and kicking to the likes of Owens, or another one of Shoshone’s scorers, or driving and scoring, Hennings was always up against bigger opponents, and never shied away from the challenge.
“[Cierra’s] always going up against people taller than her, and more physical than her,” Chapman said. “She seems to be able to handle it.”
Behind the duo, along with three more seniors (who each made the all-Snake River Conference first or second team) that comprised Shoshone’s starting lineup, the Indians took their final shot.
They finished the season 24-1, winning the district championship, breezing through their first round state tournament game. Then, in the semifinals, they knocked off the Prairie team that had beaten them at the same stage the year before.
On top of it all, in the championship game, the Indians defeated Genesee, 47-37. Owens hit four 3-pointers, a few of which were assisted by Hennings, on the way to a 16-point, seven-rebound performance.
Bailee Owens has hit back-to-back 3’s to give Shoshone a 14-4 lead with 3 left in 2Q. #IDPreps pic.twitter.com/7PdJTCGQBv— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) February 16, 2019
Hennings had team-highs of 17 points, 10 boards and four assists. One final time, the duo took charge.
Cierra Hennings for 3, putting Shoshone up 34-17 with under 3 left in 3Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/pC2MbCLzUC— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) February 16, 2019
This year, Owens and Hennings became the fourth and fifth 1,000-point scorers under Chapman at Shoshone. They both said they knew they’d end up being state champions, but never imagined etching their name in the program’s history as 1,000-point scorers, too.
Owens reflected on the title and individual achievements as rewards for all the effort everyone put in, especially with her and Hennings leading the way, like they had from day one.
“We both worked our butts off,” Owens said.
“It was cool doing it with all the seniors, but Bailee and I have been doing it together since we were freshmen,” Hennings said. “It’s just a little bit different with Bailee.”
Just because the two have played beyond their own stature for so long, it doesn’t exactly mean they don’t take notice when they do it.
When either one of the girls gets a rebound over someone bigger, or makes a shot over someone twice their size, the urge to celebrate is there.
“I just wanna yell in their face,” Owens said.
“Just for the picture,” Hennings added.
While both insist they’ve never actually screamed in another player’s face in a moment like that, it’s clear that doing something they aren’t expected to do provides Owens and Hennings with some form of fuel.
That fuel led them to a state championship, coming off a body of work that started when they were young, and carried through a stellar senior season, no matter who they were up against.
“It just makes you feel good,” Owens said. “All the people that doubt, you prove them wrong.”
