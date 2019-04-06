KETCHUM — Wood River High School senior Payton Bacca was selected to compete as a member of the U.S. Snowboard Team at the 2019 FIS Junior World Championships in Reiteralm, Austria, held March 28 to April 2. She placed 45th overall in ladies snowboard cross earning 4.42 FIS points in the competition. Bacca is a member of the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation and the Boise Timbers-Thorns Soccer Club. Bacca has committed to play soccer at Westminster College in the fall of 2019.
The U.S. sent 36 snowboarders for their chance at the coveted Marc Hodler Trophy, awarded to the best overall nation throughout the series. The athletes sent competed to secure a personal World Cup spot for the 2019-20 season.
Members of the women’s snowboard team include:
- Payton Bacca — Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation, Big Mountain West Series
- Emma Downing — Carrabassett Valley Academy, Maine Mountain Series
- Helen French — Gould Academy Competition Programs, Maine Mountain Series
- Olivia Shively — Westminster College Snowboard Team, Northern Vermont Series
- Madeline Lochte-Bono — International Snowboard Training Center, Southwest Colorado Series
- Montana Braden — Ski and Snowboard Club Vail, Rocky Mountain Series
For more information, go to usskiandsnowboard.org/news/snowboard-freestyle-teams-announced-2019-junior-world-championships.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.