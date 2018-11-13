The Kimberly High School football team saw its season ended in a 3A state semifinal loss to Sugar-Salem on Saturday, but the Bulldogs were recognized for their successful year in the all-Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference selections.
Kimberly coach Rich Bishop and a pair of Kimberly juniors received this year's top all-conference honors. Bishop was named the coach of the year, while running back McKade Huft was named the offensive player of the year and linebacker A.J. Garrell received defensive player of the year honors.
The full all-SCIC football selections and the all-High Desert Conference selections can be found below. All of the honors were determined by the conferences' coaches.
All-SCIC football selections
Offensive player of the year: McKade Huft, jr. RB, Kimberly
Defensive player of the year: A.J. Garrell, jr. LB, Kimberly
Coach of the year: Rich Bishop, Kimberly
First team
QB: Shane Jennings, jr. Gooding
RB: Cade Morris, sr., Gooding
WR:
Blake Phillips, sr., Kimberly
Dawson Cummins, jr., Kimberly
Cayden Loveland, sr., Gooding
Adam Lauda, sr., Buhl
OL:
Rex Ward, sr., Kimberly
Nathaniel Bybee, sr., Kimberly
Colten Browner, sr., Filer
Gavino Gaspar, sr., Gooding
Leland Curtsinger, sr., Gooding
K: Austin Walker, jr., Kimberly
DB:
Brady Metcalf, sr., Gooding
Blake Phillips, sr., Kimberly
Cayden Loveland, sr., Gooding
Kyle Sandford, sr., Filer
LB:
Bryer Monson, sr., Filer
Hunter O'Berg, sr., Kimberly
Brayden Roe, sr., Gooding
Jared Conrard, jr., Gooding
DL:
Rex Ward, sr., Kimberly
Nathaniel Bybee, sr., Kimberly
Jake McGinnis, sr., Gooding
P: Jabe Bennett, sr., Buhl
Second team
QB: Braxton Hammond, sr., Kimberly
RB: Austin Perkins, so., Filer
WR:
Tristyn O'Donnell, sr., Kimberly
Andrew Prince, jr., Gooding
Kyle Sanford, sr., Filer
Garrett Bowman, sr., Buhl
OL:
A.J. Garrell, jr., Kimberly
Carter Norstebon, so., Gooding
DB:
Garet Jardine, sr.., Filer
Brett Bronson, sr., Kimberly
Garrett Bowman, sr., Buhl
Shane Jennings, jr., Gooding
LB:
Marco Oviedo, jr., Buhl
Broddey Cunningham, jr., Kimberly
Jayden Mullins, sr., Gooding
Dale Shaw, jr., Gooding
DL:
Skyler Borrayo, Sr., Filer
Davis Fisher, sr., Filer
Tristyn O'Donnell, sr., Kimberly
Brant Etherington, jr., Kimberly
All-High Desert Conference boys soccer selections
BLISS
Jose Perez
Steven Rubio
Jesse Swift
Kevin Tellez
Saul Valencia
BUHL
Joshua Cruz
Victor Quezada
Mauricio Velazquez
FILER
Andrew Ippolito
Jesus Lopez
Cody Ruiz
GOODING
Andres Cruz
Lalo Lagunas
SUN VALLEY COMMUNITY SCHOOL
Shea Brokaw
Henry Cherp
Cash Dart
Ridley Lindstrom
Peter Morawitz
Fletcher Stumph
WENDELL
Bryan Flores
Felipe Paniagua
Luis Rodriguez
All-High Desert Conference girls soccer selections
BLISS
Sabrina Castillo
BUHL
Kyra Azevedo
COMMUNITY SCHOOL
Lily Fitzgerald
Eliza Marks
Alli Rathfon
Christine Estep
Caroline Estep
DECLO
Mateya Gentry
Xochitl Ruiz
Idali Rodriguez
KIMBERLY
Beza Armstrong
Bella Osterman
Payton Jackman
WENDELL
Kylia Teixeira
Yadira Alvarez
Sofia Martinez
Maria Acevedo
GOODING
Jocelyne Rios
Aisha Clark
Jessica Torres
Daniela Gonzales
FILER
Saisha Serratos
