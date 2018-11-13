Try 1 month for 99¢
Kimberly vs Filer football
Kimberly running back McKade Huft dodges a tackle by Filer defensive back Davis Fischer, bottom, on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, at Kimberly High School in Kimberly.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

The Kimberly High School football team saw its season ended in a 3A state semifinal loss to Sugar-Salem on Saturday, but the Bulldogs were recognized for their successful year in the all-Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference selections.

Kimberly coach Rich Bishop and a pair of Kimberly juniors received this year's top all-conference honors. Bishop was named the coach of the year, while running back McKade Huft was named the offensive player of the year and linebacker A.J. Garrell received defensive player of the year honors.

Kimberly vs Sugar-Salem state semifinal
Kimberly linebacker A.J. Garrell hangs on to the legs of Sugar-Salem quarterback Tanner Harris on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, during the 3A State Semifinal game at Holt Arena in Pocatello.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

The full all-SCIC football selections and the all-High Desert Conference selections can be found below. All of the honors were determined by the conferences' coaches.

All-SCIC football selections

Offensive player of the year: McKade Huft, jr. RB, Kimberly

Defensive player of the year: A.J. Garrell, jr. LB, Kimberly

Coach of the year: Rich Bishop, Kimberly

First team

QB: Shane Jennings, jr. Gooding

RB: Cade Morris, sr., Gooding

WR:

Blake Phillips, sr., Kimberly

Dawson Cummins, jr., Kimberly

Cayden Loveland, sr., Gooding

Adam Lauda, sr., Buhl

OL:

Rex Ward, sr., Kimberly

Nathaniel Bybee, sr., Kimberly

Colten Browner, sr., Filer

Gavino Gaspar, sr., Gooding

Leland Curtsinger, sr., Gooding

K: Austin Walker, jr., Kimberly

DB:

Brady Metcalf, sr., Gooding

Blake Phillips, sr., Kimberly

Cayden Loveland, sr., Gooding

Kyle Sandford, sr., Filer

LB:

Bryer Monson, sr., Filer

Hunter O'Berg, sr., Kimberly

Brayden Roe, sr., Gooding

Jared Conrard, jr., Gooding

DL

Rex Ward, sr., Kimberly

Nathaniel Bybee, sr., Kimberly

Jake McGinnis, sr., Gooding

P: Jabe Bennett, sr., Buhl

Second team

QB: Braxton Hammond, sr., Kimberly

RB: Austin Perkins, so., Filer

WR:

Tristyn O'Donnell, sr., Kimberly

Andrew Prince, jr., Gooding

Kyle Sanford, sr., Filer

Garrett Bowman, sr., Buhl

OL:

A.J. Garrell, jr., Kimberly

Carter Norstebon, so., Gooding

DB

Garet Jardine, sr.., Filer

Brett Bronson, sr., Kimberly

Garrett Bowman, sr., Buhl

Shane Jennings, jr., Gooding

LB

Marco Oviedo, jr., Buhl

Broddey Cunningham, jr., Kimberly

Jayden Mullins, sr., Gooding

Dale Shaw, jr., Gooding

DL:

Skyler Borrayo, Sr., Filer

Davis Fisher, sr., Filer

Tristyn O'Donnell, sr., Kimberly

Brant Etherington, jr., Kimberly

All-High Desert Conference boys soccer selections

BLISS

Jose Perez

Steven Rubio

Jesse Swift

Kevin Tellez

Saul Valencia

BUHL

Joshua Cruz

Victor Quezada

Mauricio Velazquez

FILER

Andrew Ippolito

Jesus Lopez

Cody Ruiz

GOODING

Andres Cruz

Lalo Lagunas

SUN VALLEY COMMUNITY SCHOOL

Shea Brokaw

Henry Cherp

Cash Dart

Ridley Lindstrom

Peter Morawitz

Fletcher Stumph

WENDELL

Bryan Flores

Felipe Paniagua

Luis Rodriguez

All-High Desert Conference girls soccer selections

BLISS

Sabrina Castillo

BUHL

Kyra Azevedo

COMMUNITY SCHOOL

Lily Fitzgerald

Eliza Marks

Alli Rathfon

Christine Estep

Caroline Estep

DECLO

Mateya Gentry

Xochitl Ruiz

Idali Rodriguez

KIMBERLY

Beza Armstrong

Bella Osterman

Payton Jackman

WENDELL

Kylia Teixeira

Yadira Alvarez

Sofia Martinez

Maria Acevedo

GOODING

Jocelyne Rios

Aisha Clark

Jessica Torres

Daniela Gonzales

FILER

Saisha Serratos

