Try 3 months for $3

After an unbeaten season was capped off with a 1A Division II state championship, more accolades are rolling in for the Lighthouse Christian boys basketball team, as the all-Sawtooth Conference honors were released on Wednesday.

Three of the four slots for players/coaches of the year were filled by Lions, as head coach Tony Standlee, who oversaw that 26-0 finish, was named the conference's standout coach.

Junior Casper Block was named the conference's overall player of the year after a standout season was completed with a 24-point, 15-rebound performance in a state championship win over Garden Valley last Saturday.

Block's teammate, junior Tyler Munsee was selected as the co-defensive player of the year, along with Carey junior Carson Simpson. Both were often tasked with defending the opposition's most dangerous player, and both so often got the job done.

Finally, the offensive player of the year was awarded to Murtaugh senior Gio Zavala, who often led the Red Devils by scoring in bunches, with several games of 20 or more points.

The first team included Dietrich sophomore Brady Power, who led the Blue Devils in scoring this year. Hansen's standout senior Paxton Stimpson was chosen, as was Murtaugh junior Kolby McClure, Camas County junior Trey Smith and Carey junior Brigham Parke, who all enjoyed impressive campaigns.

Lighthouse Christian junior Alex Shetler kicks off the second team, followed by Hansen's high-scoring sophomore Jonathan Camarillo. Dietrich junior Raygn Robertson, Murtaugh senior Graden Dimond and Carey sophomore Hunter Smith followed to round it out.

Five more players were selected as all-conference honorable mentions, as Camas County seniors Jaydon Rossman and Remington Kramer, along with Dietrich junior Kyler Robertson, Carey sophomore Dallin Parke and Hagerman junior Bryant Osborne, were all selected.

All-Sawtooth Conference Selections

Coach of the Year: Tony Standlee, Lighthouse Christian

Player of the Year: Casper Block, Jr., Lighthouse Christian

Co-Defensive Player of the Year: Tyler Munsee, Jr., Lighthouse Christian

Co-Defensive Player of the Year: Carson Simpson, Jr., Carey

Offensive Player of the Year: Gio Zavala, Sr., Murtaugh

First Team

Brady Power, So., Dietrich

Paxton Stimpson, Sr., Hansen

Kolby McClure, Jr., Murtaugh

Trey Smith, Jr., Camas County

Brigham Parke, Jr., Carey

Second Team

Alex Shetler, Jr., Lighthouse Christian

Get the latest sports news and scores sent to your email inbox

Jonathan Camarillo, So., Hansen

Raygn Robertson, Jr,. Dietrich

Graden Dimond, Sr., Murtaugh

Hunter Smith, So., Carey

Honorable Mention

Remington Kramer, Sr., Camas County

Bryant Osborne, Jr., Hagerman

Kyler Robertson, Jr., Dietrich

Jaydon Rossman, Sr., Camas County

Dallin Parke, So., Carey

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments