KYLIE WOOD FILE

Carey sophomore Kylie Wood takes a shot before Salmon River sophomore Jordyn Pottenger can block her Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, during the 1A DII Girls State Basketball Championship game at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

After a stellar season from so many high school girls basketball teams in the 1A Division II Sawtooth Conference, the honors for many of the standout players have been released.

Carey represented the conference at the highest level, winning its first ever state championship over Salmon River on Feb. 16, and had numerous individuals recognized for their contributions, starting with the coach of the year and most valuable player.

Head coach Merrilee Sears led the Panthers to a 22-1 finish and that title run, and was chosen as the conference's coach of the year, while sophomore Kylie Wood, Carey's top scorer, who went off for 20 points in the state championship game, was selected as the conference's MVP.

1A DII Semifinal Game FILE

Carey Head Coach Merrilee Sears watches as the clock ticks down Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, during the 1A DII Girls State Basketball semifinal game at Nampa High School in Nampa. Carey defeated Nezperce 40-35 to advance to the state title game.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

Other top individual honors went to Murtaugh senior Jenna Benites and Lighthouse Christian senior Trudy Millenkamp.

Girls Basketball - 1A Division II Championship FILE

Murtaugh's Jenna Benites shoots the ball against Carey's Bailie Morey, left, and Lindsey Morey (back) during 1A Division II championship game Wednesday night, Feb. 6, 2019, at Shoshone High School.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

Benites was tabbed as the offensive player of the year, as her contributions helped Murtaugh reach the district title game and a state tournament play-in game. Millenkamp helped lead the Lions defense, which allowed 43 points per game, as Lighthouse Christian finished the season 12-12.

Girls Basketball - Hansen Vs. LHC FILE

Lighthouse Christian's Trudy Millenkamp goes for the strip against Hansen's Cassie Gibson during their conference matchup Thursday night, Jan. 10, 2019, at Lighthouse Christian in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

The first team all-conference selections came from three different schools, as Carey and Dietrich each had two representatives. Seniors Athana Versis and Kodi Green, the point guard and post, respectively, for the state champions, were both selected, as were Dietrich senior guards Brianna Astle and Matigan Bingham. Hagerman's top scorer, senior Alana Floyd, rounds out the group.

Carey vs Dietrich girls basketball FILE

Dietrich senior Brianna Astle knocks over Carey junior Kourtney Black and collides with junior Felicity Black as she tries to drive the ball to the net Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at Shoshone High School in Shoshone.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

Lighthouse Christian's explosive scorer, sophomore Lauren Gomez, is joined by Hagerman's double-double machine, senior Elly Yore, to lead off the second team. Richfield senior Shelby Buckner and Hansen senior Kendy Kenney, as well as Murtaugh junior Alissa Chatelain, complete the second team lineup.

Murtaugh vs Hagerman girls basketball FILE

Hagerman senior Elly Yore jumps to block a shot by Murtaugh junior Ashtyn Hurd on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Murtaugh High School in Murtaugh.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

Several more players were rewarded for their impressive campaigns with honorable mentions, as Dietrich senior Bailey Hubert, Hansen junior Rakel Williams, Camas County junior Ashlynn Whittle, Lighthouse Christian junior Maycee Holloway, Carey senior Lindsey Morey, Castleford senior Maddy March and Murtaugh senior Lisa Ambriz all made the cut.

All-Sawtooth Conference

Coach of the Year: Merrilee Sears, Carey

Most Valuable Player: Kylie Wood, So., Carey

Offensive Player of the Year: Jenna Benties, Sr., Murtaugh

Defensive Player of the Year: Trudy Millenkamp, Sr., Lighthouse Christian

First Team

Athana Versis, Sr., Carey

Alana Floyd, Sr., Hagerman

Brianna Astle, Sr., Dietrich

Kodi Green, Sr., Carey

Matigan Bingham, Sr., Dietrich

Second Team

Lauren Gomez, So., Lighthouse Christian

Elly Yore, Sr., Hagerman

Shelby Buckner, Sr., Richfield

Kendy Kenney, Sr., Hansen

Alissa Chatelain, Jr., Murtaugh

Honorable Mention

Bailey Hubert, Sr., Dietrich

Rakel Williams, Jr., Hansen

Ashlynn Whittle, Jr., Camas County

Maycee Holloway, Jr., Lighthouse Christian

Lindsey Morey, Sr., Carey

Maddy March, Sr., Castleford

Lisa Ambriz, Sr., Murtaugh

