Try 3 months for $3
1A DII Football State Championships - Carey Vs. LHC
Buy Now

Carey's Porter Mecham catches a long pass against Lighthouse Christian during the 1A Division II state championship game Thursday night at Holt Arena in Pocatello.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

A few days after two Sawtooth Conference teams met in the 1A Division II state championship game, those same two teams dominated the postseason accolades for the league.

The Carey High School football team beat Lighthouse Christian 26-20 on Thursday at Holt Arena in Pocatello, and the Panthers now boast the conference's best overall player for this year, senior running back/linebacker Porter Mecham, and the coach of the year in Lane Kirkland.

Mecham ran 20 times for 99 yards and caught two passes for 71 yards as he helped his team to its second straight 1A Division II state title.

The Lions, however, had players take home the top honors for each side of the ball. Sophomore quarterback Collin Holloway was named offensive player of the year, while senior linebacker/running back Cooper Dastrup took home defensive player of the year honors.

+1 
1A DII Football State Championships - Carey Vs. LHC
Buy Now

Lighthouse Christian's Collin Holloway looks to throw during the 1A DII state championship game Thursday night, Nov. 15, 2018, at the Holt Arena in Pocatello.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Holloway took home further honors as a special teams player, while Dastrup was given accolades on the offensive side of the ball, too.

Between the players of the year, first team, second team and honorable mention sections, Lighthouse Christian took up 17 slots and Carey snatched 13. 

Dietrich, Murtaugh, Camas County, Castleford and Hansen each had players make the list as well.

The Sawtooth Conference's coaches determined the players of the year, first team, second team and honorable mentions. Those teams can be found below.

All-Sawtooth Conference selections

Overall Player of the Year: Porter Mecham, 12, Carey

Defensive Player of the Year: Cooper Dastrup, 12, Lighthouse Christian

Offensive Player of the Year: Collin Holloway, 10, Lighthouse Christian

Coach of the Year: Lane Kirkland, Carey

First Team

QB: Hunter Smith, 10, Carey

RB: Chance Gaskill, 10, Lighthouse Christian

RB: Raygn Robertson, 11, Dietrich

RB: Carson Simpson, 11, Carey

WR/TE: Clay Silva, 9, Lighthouse Christian

WR/TE: Brigham Parke, 11, Carey

WR/TE: Gio Zavala, 12, Murtaugh

OL: Karsten Brandsma, 11, Lighthouse Christian

OL: Bryan Vargas, 12, Carey

OL: Garrett Berry, 11, Murtaugh

C: Steven Tanguy, 11, Lighthouse Christian

K: Collin Holloway, 10, Lighthouse Christian

DL: Omar Morales, 12, Carey

DL: Steven Tanguy, 11, Lighthouse Christian

LB: Brandon Houser, 11, Lighthouse Christian

LB: Brigham Parke, 11, Carey

LB: Graden Dimond, 12, Murtaugh

LB: Raygn Robertson, 11, Dietrich

S: Clay Silva, 9, Lighthouse Christian

S: Carson Simpson, 11, Carey

P: Collin Holloway, 10, Lighthouse Christian

Second team

QB: Trey Smith, 11, Camas County

RB: Remington Kramer, 12, Camas County

RB: Kade Setoki, 11, Murtaugh

RB: Hunter Anderson, 10, Murtaugh

WR/TE: Dallin Parke, 10, Carey

WR/TE: Tyler Munsee, 11, Lighthouse Christian

WR/TE: Casper Block, 11, Lighthouse Christian

OL: Payden Zimmers, 11, Dietrich

OL: Colton Leitch, 10, Castleford

Get the latest sports news and scores sent to your email inbox

OL: Logan Stephens, 11, Lighthouse Christian

C: Eli Cutler, 11, Carey

K: Ramon Sanchez, Hansen

DL: Tyler Chatlein, 12, Murtaugh

DL: Bryan Vargas, 12, Carey

LB: Chance Gaskill, 10, Lighthouse Christian

LB: Dallin Parke, 10, Carey

LB: Remington Kramer, 12, Camas County

LB: Hunter Anderson, 10, Murtaugh

S: Hunter Smith, 10, Carey

S: Brady Power, 10, Dietrich

P: Jon Camarillo, 10, Hansen

Honorable mention

QB: Paxton Stimpson, 12, Hansen

RB: Cooper Dastrup, 12, Lighthouse Christian

WR/TE: Jon Camarillo, 10, Hansen

C: Colby Thompson, 11, Camas County

DL: Christian Tilley, 11, Lighthouse Christian

LB: Paxton Stimpson, 12, Hansen

S: Trey Smith, 11, Camas County

S: Gio Zavala, 12, Murtaugh

P: Kade Setoki, 11, Murtaugh

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments