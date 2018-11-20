A few days after two Sawtooth Conference teams met in the 1A Division II state championship game, those same two teams dominated the postseason accolades for the league.
The Carey High School football team beat Lighthouse Christian 26-20 on Thursday at Holt Arena in Pocatello, and the Panthers now boast the conference's best overall player for this year, senior running back/linebacker Porter Mecham, and the coach of the year in Lane Kirkland.
Mecham ran 20 times for 99 yards and caught two passes for 71 yards as he helped his team to its second straight 1A Division II state title.
The Lions, however, had players take home the top honors for each side of the ball. Sophomore quarterback Collin Holloway was named offensive player of the year, while senior linebacker/running back Cooper Dastrup took home defensive player of the year honors.
Holloway took home further honors as a special teams player, while Dastrup was given accolades on the offensive side of the ball, too.
Between the players of the year, first team, second team and honorable mention sections, Lighthouse Christian took up 17 slots and Carey snatched 13.
Dietrich, Murtaugh, Camas County, Castleford and Hansen each had players make the list as well.
The Sawtooth Conference's coaches determined the players of the year, first team, second team and honorable mentions. Those teams can be found below.
All-Sawtooth Conference selections
Overall Player of the Year: Porter Mecham, 12, Carey
Defensive Player of the Year: Cooper Dastrup, 12, Lighthouse Christian
Offensive Player of the Year: Collin Holloway, 10, Lighthouse Christian
Coach of the Year: Lane Kirkland, Carey
First Team
QB: Hunter Smith, 10, Carey
RB: Chance Gaskill, 10, Lighthouse Christian
RB: Raygn Robertson, 11, Dietrich
RB: Carson Simpson, 11, Carey
WR/TE: Clay Silva, 9, Lighthouse Christian
WR/TE: Brigham Parke, 11, Carey
WR/TE: Gio Zavala, 12, Murtaugh
OL: Karsten Brandsma, 11, Lighthouse Christian
OL: Bryan Vargas, 12, Carey
OL: Garrett Berry, 11, Murtaugh
C: Steven Tanguy, 11, Lighthouse Christian
K: Collin Holloway, 10, Lighthouse Christian
DL: Omar Morales, 12, Carey
DL: Steven Tanguy, 11, Lighthouse Christian
LB: Brandon Houser, 11, Lighthouse Christian
LB: Brigham Parke, 11, Carey
LB: Graden Dimond, 12, Murtaugh
LB: Raygn Robertson, 11, Dietrich
S: Clay Silva, 9, Lighthouse Christian
S: Carson Simpson, 11, Carey
P: Collin Holloway, 10, Lighthouse Christian
Second team
QB: Trey Smith, 11, Camas County
RB: Remington Kramer, 12, Camas County
RB: Kade Setoki, 11, Murtaugh
RB: Hunter Anderson, 10, Murtaugh
WR/TE: Dallin Parke, 10, Carey
WR/TE: Tyler Munsee, 11, Lighthouse Christian
WR/TE: Casper Block, 11, Lighthouse Christian
OL: Payden Zimmers, 11, Dietrich
OL: Colton Leitch, 10, Castleford
OL: Logan Stephens, 11, Lighthouse Christian
C: Eli Cutler, 11, Carey
K: Ramon Sanchez, Hansen
DL: Tyler Chatlein, 12, Murtaugh
DL: Bryan Vargas, 12, Carey
LB: Chance Gaskill, 10, Lighthouse Christian
LB: Dallin Parke, 10, Carey
LB: Remington Kramer, 12, Camas County
LB: Hunter Anderson, 10, Murtaugh
S: Hunter Smith, 10, Carey
S: Brady Power, 10, Dietrich
P: Jon Camarillo, 10, Hansen
Honorable mention
QB: Paxton Stimpson, 12, Hansen
RB: Cooper Dastrup, 12, Lighthouse Christian
WR/TE: Jon Camarillo, 10, Hansen
C: Colby Thompson, 11, Camas County
DL: Christian Tilley, 11, Lighthouse Christian
LB: Paxton Stimpson, 12, Hansen
S: Trey Smith, 11, Camas County
S: Gio Zavala, 12, Murtaugh
P: Kade Setoki, 11, Murtaugh
