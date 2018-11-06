Try 1 month for 99¢
Volleyball - Gooding Vs. Filer
Filer's Alexis Monson (5) goes up against Gooding's Grace Parker during their match Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, at Filer High School.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

The Filer High School volleyball team won the district and state tournament in the 2018 season. The Wildcats were rewarded for that success with the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference player and coach of the year honors.

Sophomore Ella Fischer was named the conference's player of the year, and Tanya Beard earned the coach of the year award. Fischer made the second team last season.

Filer also had a first-teamer (Jaylee Bingham) and two second-teamers (Gracie Robinson and Kelsie Snyder) in this year's all-SCIC selections, released last week and determined by the conference's coaches.

Shoshone players named to all-state tournament team

Two Shoshone volleyball players were selected to the 1A Division I all-state tournament team.

Seniors Patti Fitzgerald and Cierra Hennings made the team after leading the Indians to a fourth-place finish at the state tournament last month. Their teammate, junior Katrina March, was an honorable mention.

The all-state tournament team, announced Tuesday, was voted on by the head coaches for each team that reached state.

—————

All-SCIC selections

Player of the Year: Ella Fischer, Filer

Coach of the Year: Tanya Beard, Filer

First team

Kylie Crossland, Buhl

Jaylee Bingham, Filer

Grace Parker, Gooding

Nicole Stampke, Gooding

Zoey Brown, Kimberly

Second team

Monica Oviedo, Buhl

Gracie Robinson, Filer

Kelsie Snyder, Filer

Kassie Adkinson, Gooding

Laken Wolf, Gooding

Demee Rosenkrance, Kimberly

